Canelo Alvarez: I'd Knock out Floyd Mayweather Jr. If We Were Both in Our Prime

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

Canelo Alvarez (55-1-2, 37 KOs) believes if he faced Floyd Mayweather Jr. when both boxers were in their prime there's no question who would win. The Mexican star said on In Depth with Graham Bensinger he'd knock Mayweather out without question.

That doesn't mean the claim is without dispute.

Alvarez had an opportunity to take down Mayweather in 2013 only for Pretty Boy to win with a majority decision after 12 rounds. It's the lone blemish on Alvarez's record, and he told Bensinger the loss "hurt a lot," but it clearly hasn't held him back.

Now at the top of his game, Alvarez is one of the biggest draws in the sport while Mayweather hasn't fought since a technical knockout victory over Conor McGregor in 2017. Not that he necessarily needs to. At 50-0 (27 KOs), there's little left for Mayweather to prove and he's not exactly in a hurry to ruin his own winning streak.

In fact, there might not be a better representation of where Canelo Alvarez and Mayweather are in their careers than their respective upcoming opponents.

For his next fight, Canelo will be defending the WBA (super), WBC and The Ring middleweight titles against Billy Joe Saunders (30-0, 14 KOs) on May 8 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. In June, Mayweather will fight in an exhibition against YouTuber Logan Paul (0-1).