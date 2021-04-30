Building an Elite MLB Starting Lineup, Rotation Using Trevor Bauer's $40M Salary

0 of 15

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

It's hard to put $40 million into perspective.

That's how much the Los Angeles Dodgers owe reigning National League Cy Young winner Trevor Bauer in the first season of a three-year, $102 million contract, making him the highest-paid player in baseball in 2021.

If you're cost-conscious, you could build an entire team with that much money.

Don't believe me? That's exactly what we did...sort of.

We've chosen a 15-player roster consisting of a starter at each of the eight defensive positions, a designated hitter, five starting pitchers and one reliever. This star-studded group could give any team in baseball a run for its money.

The cost: $39,824,585.

Let's go!