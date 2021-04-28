Panthers Rumors: Justin Fields Seen as 'Generational' QB by Some with Carolina

John Bazemore/Associated Press

The Carolina Panthers may have traded for quarterback Sam Darnold this offseason, but that doesn't mean they're done at the position.

One player to keep an eye on when the Panthers draft No. 8 overall during Thursday's NFL draft is Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields. According to Joseph Person of The Athletic, "Some Panthers officials see Fields as a generational talent and think the team should keep taking big swings at the position, according to sources. We could find out Thursday night if [general manager Scott Fitterer] and [head coach Matt Rhule] share that view."

