    Titans Rumors: Elijah Moore Connected to TEN by Insiders Ahead of NFL Draft

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 28, 2021

    Former Mississippi wide receiver Elijah Moore pulls up after catching a pass during a drill at the school's pro day football workout for NFL scouts in Oxford, Miss., Thursday, March 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
    Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press

    After losing Corey Davis in free agency, the Tennessee Titans could target a wide receiver in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft.  

    Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano, NFL insiders are "connecting" the Titans to Mississippi star Elijah Moore with the No. 22 overall pick. 

           

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Every NFL Team's Biggest Need

      The most pressing need for each team ahead of the draft ➡️

      Every NFL Team's Biggest Need
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Every NFL Team's Biggest Need

      Alex Kay
      via Bleacher Report

      No. 4 Pick Still Available

      Falcons continue to hold trade talks for No. 4 overall pick but haven't received an offer they like (The Athletic)

      No. 4 Pick Still Available
      NFL logo
      NFL

      No. 4 Pick Still Available

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Last-Minute NFL Draft Fallers 📉

      Prospects slipping down draft big boards as we get closer to Thursday

      Last-Minute NFL Draft Fallers 📉
      Tennessee Titans logo
      Tennessee Titans

      Last-Minute NFL Draft Fallers 📉

      Kristopher Knox
      via Bleacher Report

      Final NFL Draft Big Board 📝

      @BRNFLScouts reveal their last official player rankings for the 2021 NFL draft 📲

      Final NFL Draft Big Board 📝
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Final NFL Draft Big Board 📝

      BR NFL Scouting Department
      via Bleacher Report