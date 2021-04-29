Fact or Fiction: Updating the Latest Buzz Around 2021 Draft-Day Rumors

0 of 9

Only hours remain before NFL draft rumor season gives way to the real thing.

For an NFL offseason junkie, it doesn't get much better than pre-draft season. Firing up various mock draft machines, poring through senior day reports and clicking through YouTube highlights is just part of the experience for the eternally hopeful NFL fan.

Then there's the complicated art of evaluating NFL draft rumors. In the weeks and days leading up to the draft, reporters fill the pages with the latest snippets they've caught from anonymous sources and those in the know.

Not everything can be taken wholesale, though. There's a distinct advantage for teams to leak information that isn't entirely accurate. There's nothing to gain by actually giving out accurate information to the media.

Still, there's always some truth in the rumor mill. Sometimes when there's smoke, there's fire. Other times someone is just blowing smoke.

Let's take a look at some of the latest buzz and attempt to separate the fact from fiction.