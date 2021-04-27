Steelers Rumors: Kyle Trask Ranked Ahead of at Least 1 Top QB Prospect by PIT

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Ben Roethlisberger is 39 years old, and at some point the Pittsburgh Steelers are going to have to groom a replacement quarterback behind him.

One player to monitor ahead of this year's NFL draft when it comes to the Steelers is Florida quarterback Kyle Trask, whom the team is reportedly very high on, per Andrew Fillipponi of 93.7 The Fan:

The Steelers pick at No. 24, so the five quarterbacks widely considered the top five talents in this year's draft—Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Justin Fields, Trey Lance and Mac Jones, in whatever order you like—almost assuredly won't be available to them.

Most of the buzz surrounding the team has it going with a running back in the first round anyway.

Albert Breer of SI.com reported "word is that Mike Tomlin really likes [Alabama running back Najee Harris] as a player" and projected the team to select him in his latest mock draft. Peter King of Pro Football Talk projected Harris to the Steelers, too.

ESPN's Todd McShay reported Monday: "This isn't exactly new information, but one evaluator from outside the Pittsburgh organization said there's buzz around running back and offensive line here, with Alabama ball-carrier Najee Harris getting some whispers as the best fit."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

That could leave a player like Trask on the team's radar in the second or third round, however. McShay has him as the No. 7 quarterback and No. 65 player overall on his big board, putting him firmly in the second round conversation. NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah has Trask lower on his latest big board at No. 110, putting him in the Round 3-4 range.

Granted, signal-caller isn't an immediate need for a team with Super Bowl aspirations and a talented, veteran roster. Mason Rudolph is still around, and the team also has Dwayne Haskins and Joshua Dobbs on the roster. Pittsburgh doesn't have to invest in the position at this year's draft.

But eventually it'll need to do so. Roethlisberger's clock is ticking, and Rudolph has proved he isn't the long-term solution. General manager Kevin Colbert addressed the situation while speaking with reporters Monday:

"Can you add a young one? Absolutely. We always have to be on the look for that next guy and try to predict the value of taking that player at that position, because most likely a young quarterback won't play for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2021. Again, we've got four veteran guys that we're going to try to sort through. Could you add someone that could be more guaranteed to be here for the future? Absolutely. And that's our job, to try to value that."

So don't be surprised to see the Steelers nab Trask if he falls to them in the third round. It would be easier to question Pittsburgh for using a first- or second-round pick on the position, however, when it could use those picks on players capable of making an immediate impact.