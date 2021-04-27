Kyle Pitts Thinks 1st 4 Picks of 2021 NFL Draft Will Be Quarterbacks

Thomas Graning/Associated Press

Tight end prospect Kyle Pitts could go early in the 2021 NFL draft, but he expects the first round to start with four straight quarterbacks.

The former Florida player explained his prediction when asked by NFL Network's Andrew Siciliano about potentially going No. 3 overall to the San Francisco 49ers (via NFL.com):

"It would surprise me (to go at No. 3). It's a lot of great quarterbacks in the draft. I think the first four picks will be quarterbacks. If I do get a chance to be drafted at third, that would be … I don't even know. That would be too crazy. That would be really exciting. I don't know what'll happen. I think my heart'll just fall out of my chest."

The Jacksonville Jaguars are expected to take Trevor Lawrence at No. 1 followed by the New York Jets taking Zach Wilson. Many have projected the San Francisco 49ers to take a quarterback as well after trading up from No. 12, picking from a group that includes Mac Jones, Trey Lance and Justin Fields.

The Atlanta Falcons currently have the No. 4 pick and could target whichever quarterback is left as an eventual replacement for Matt Ryan, who will turn 36 years old next month.

Many mock drafts have projected the Falcons as a destination for Pitts, giving the team another offensive weapon alongside Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley. While tight ends aren't often high priorities in the draft, Pitts could be a true difference-maker no matter where he lines up and is ranked the No. 3 overall prospect by Bleacher Report's NFL Scouting Department.

The 6'6" pass-catcher showed what he could do on the field last season with 770 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns on just 43 catches in eight games.

Pitts also confirmed the link between him and the Falcons after multiple Zoom meetings with the organization.

"They were saying that they have interest in me," Pitts said in March, per D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "After today, we’ll get on another Zoom and they’ll try to learn more about myself. I feel like they are pretty interested."

Of course, the continued contact could give the player significant insight into the Falcons' thinking, especially if they were planning on going in a different direction toward a quarterback.

It could mean an extended run of passers to start the first round Thursday.