    Report: Patriots, Panthers Have Done 'Groundwork' on Trade for No. 8 Draft Pick

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 27, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick yells from the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    Ashley Landis/Associated Press

    If the draft board breaks right Thursday night, the New England Patriots could make a move into the top 10.

    Per Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, the Patriots and Carolina Panthers have done "some groundwork" on a deal involving Carolina's No. 8 pick.

    NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday that New England has been making calls about moving up with the possibility that Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields could slide:

    The Patriots re-signed Cam Newton for this season, but they don't have a long-term answer at quarterback. Their first pick is the No. 15 selection.

    The Panthers could be a draft wild card. Head coach Matt Rhule appears to be committed to Sam Darnold as his starting quarterback since the team acquired the 23-year-old from the New York Jets on April 5.

    Per Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, Carolina will exercise Darnold's fifth-year option for the 2022 season.

    Assuming that takes the Panthers out of the quarterback market, their pick could become incredibly valuable depending on how things shake out. It's universally believed the first three players selected will be quarterbacks.

    Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson are expected to be the top two picks. Mac Jones seems like the favorite to go third to the San Francisco 49ers, but Justin Fields and Trey Lance have worked out with team brass in attendance.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    After the top three picks, the Atlanta Falcons, Cincinnati Bengals and Miami Dolphins at Nos. 4-6 don't appear likely to choose a quarterback. The Detroit Lions at No. 7 could, but they also have Jared Goff under contract through 2024.

    If Fields, Lance or Jones is still on the board when the Panthers go on the clock, they might get a strong offer to trade back.

    Related

      NE, CAR Have Talked Trade

      Patriots and Panthers have done 'groundwork' on a deal involving the No. 8 overall pick (MMQB)

      NE, CAR Have Talked Trade
      NFL logo
      NFL

      NE, CAR Have Talked Trade

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      DeVonta Tired of Size Concerns

      Heisman winner and 6'1'', 175-lb WR dismisses 'irrelevant' concerns about his size: 'We're not bodybuilders' (GMFB)

      DeVonta Tired of Size Concerns
      NFL logo
      NFL

      DeVonta Tired of Size Concerns

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Patriots draft profile: Jamin Davis was built to guide the New England defense into a new era

      Patriots draft profile: Jamin Davis was built to guide the New England defense into a new era
      New England Patriots logo
      New England Patriots

      Patriots draft profile: Jamin Davis was built to guide the New England defense into a new era

      Keagan Stiefel
      via Pats Pulpit

      Patriots Could Reportedly Include Stephon Gilmore In Trade Package To Get Into Top 10

      Patriots Could Reportedly Include Stephon Gilmore In Trade Package To Get Into Top 10
      New England Patriots logo
      New England Patriots

      Patriots Could Reportedly Include Stephon Gilmore In Trade Package To Get Into Top 10

      Cbslocal
      via Cbslocal