Kamaru Usman on Jake Paul vs. Daniel Cormier Buzz: 'Let Me Take Care of That'

Arguably the best pound-for-pound mixed martial artist in the world, UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman would love to get a shot at Jake Paul amid the controversial YouTube star's feud with Daniel Cormier.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Usman told Cormier to "let me take care of that for you" regarding a potential fight with Paul.

The Nigerian Nightmare also said he would be more interested in "beating the s--t" out of one of these "internet guys" than jumping into a fight with Conor McGregor.



Cormier, who works as a commentator for the UFC, confronted Paul on Saturday during the UFC 261 pay-per-view broadcast.

On Monday's DC & Helwani Show on ESPN (h/t Simon Samano of MMA Junkie), Cormier explained why he got in Paul's face.

"I said, 'I'm not gonna play your game.' I said, 'You're gonna get yourself hurt messing around. I'm not gonna fight with you and play these public shenanigans.' I go, 'Keep my name out of your mouth.' He goes, 'Well, you said my name first.' Don't play with me. I'm not a kid to be messing with like that," Cormier said.

DC did note he would come out of retirement to fight Paul, but he would only do it in a mixed martial arts bout.

In addition to his YouTube career, Paul has transitioned into the world of boxing. He has won three consecutive fights, though none of them have come against a classically trained boxer. The 24-year-old has beaten fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib, former NBA player Nate Robinson and former mixed martial artist Ben Askren.

Cormier officially retired from MMA in August after a unanimous-decision loss to Stipe Miocic for the UFC heavyweight title.

Usman knocked out Jorge Masvidal in the main event of Saturday's show. He is 19-1 overall and has won each of his first 14 fights in the UFC.