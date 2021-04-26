    49ers' John Lynch: 'I'll Always Defer' to Shanahan on QBs Amid Mac Jones Rumors

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IIIApril 26, 2021

    FILE- In this Jan. 24, 2020, file photo, San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch, right, and head coach Kyle Shanahan, left, watch as players practice at the team's NFL football training facility in Santa Clara, Calif. The San Francisco 49ers have agreed on a one-year contract with free agent tight end Jordan Reed, Lynch announced Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)
    Tony Avelar/Associated Press

    San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch refused to give insight into the team trading up in a quarterback-heavy NFL draft, telling reporters he would "always defer" to head coach and play-caller Kyle Shanahan regarding quarterback decisions.

    His comments come amid a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, who said Sunday that the team is choosing between Alabama quarterback Mac Jones and North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance. 

    The 49ers traded up from their No. 12 pick by sending it along with a package of future draft picks to the Miami Dolphins in March. 

          

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

