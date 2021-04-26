49ers' John Lynch: 'I'll Always Defer' to Shanahan on QBs Amid Mac Jones Rumors

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch refused to give insight into the team trading up in a quarterback-heavy NFL draft, telling reporters he would "always defer" to head coach and play-caller Kyle Shanahan regarding quarterback decisions.

His comments come amid a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, who said Sunday that the team is choosing between Alabama quarterback Mac Jones and North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance.

The 49ers traded up from their No. 12 pick by sending it along with a package of future draft picks to the Miami Dolphins in March.

