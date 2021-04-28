Dolphins' Top 2021 NFL Draft Targets

0 of 3

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins can take a huge step toward closing the gap between themselves and the Buffalo Bills in the AFC East in the 2021 NFL draft.

Few teams are armed with the kind of draft capital the Dolphins have at their disposal this weekend. The team is slated to make two picks on Thursday night, followed by three on Friday (Rounds 2 and 3) as well as three more on Saturday (Rounds 4-7).

While having more bites at the apple is certainly nice, the Dolphins still have to pick the right guys to make the most of the opportunity. After finishing 10-6 last season, Miami is on the precipice of being a contender in the AFC.

Finding the right impact rookies could be what pushes them over the top in 2021 and beyond.

With that being said, here's a look at three of the Dolphins' top targets to consider with the Nos. 6 and 18 picks in the first round.