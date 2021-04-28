Bengals' Top 2021 NFL Draft Targets

0 of 3

Thomas Graning/Associated Press

The Cincinnati Bengals found their franchise quarterback in the 2020 NFL draft, and now they'll turn to the 2021 event to surround him with the talent he needs to thrive.

The Bengals are in a strong position to improve through the draft once again. Following a 4-11-1 campaign in Joe Burrow's first season, they will have the fifth selection to ensure last year's No. 1 pick has what he needs to stay on the field and be successful.

In the current order, the Bengals are the first team set to pick that can rule out taking a quarterback. The first three are definite candidates and the Falcons, who pick fourth, could decide to take Matt Ryan's successor or trade back to a quarterback-needy team.

That theoretically gives the Bengals the opportunity to take the best non-quarterback at No. 5. Here's a look at two of the top candidates they'll have to decide between and a top target for the 38th pick where they could add another impact player.