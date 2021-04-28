Falcons' Top 2021 NFL Draft Targets

0 of 3

John Raoux/Associated Press

The Atlanta Falcons hold a lot of power in the 2021 NFL draft.

Just one day from the opening round of the annual event the first three picks can be mocked with varying levels of certainty. The Jaguars, Jets and 49ers will all presumably take a quarterback. We know Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson are likely to be the top two selections.

One of the trio of Mac Jones, Trey Lance and Justin Fields are going to be the selection for San Francisco. But the directions the Falcons could go get really interesting.

Atlanta could easily continue the streak of quarterback selections. Matt Ryan is set to be 36 years old when the season starts, and the Falcons will ideally avoid picking in the top five again as long as he's the starter.

However, they could also go all-in on Ryan and give him a new weapon to work with. They are also a prime candidate to trade down with a team desperate for a quarterback.

Should they hold on to the pick and wait to pick again until their 34th selection in the second round, here are some of the top targets they'll be looking at.