Jets' Top 2021 NFL Draft Targets

0 of 3

Richard Shiro/Associated Press

For better or worse, the 2021 NFL draft will be a franchise-altering event for the New York Jets.

After a 2-14 campaign, the Jets are ready for a fresh start. Robert Saleh taking over as head coach for Adam Gase was step No. 1. An influx of talent from free agency was another important step. Perhaps the most important will be selecting the right quarterback with the No. 2 overall pick.

A good draft for the Jets doesn't just include nailing the second pick, though. They also have a second first-round selection Thursday. They are scheduled to be on the clock at No. 23 and could get another difference-maker with that pick.

An early pick in Round 2 is another highlight of a batch of picks that includes five in the first three rounds and another five on Day 3. It's the kind of draft that could be the beginning of a successful run for the new coaching regime or could be looked back on as a disaster.

Here are some of the top targets they will be looking to lock up with those first three picks.