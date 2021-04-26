Chiefs' Top 2021 NFL Draft Targets

0 of 3

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs head into the 2021 NFL draft without a first-round pick thanks to the trade for offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. While the move may leave fans less excited on opening night, it helps fill a big void for the defending AFC champions.

Kansas City parted with 2020 starting tackles Mitchell Schwartz and Eric Fisher this offseason.

While the Chiefs did give up the 31st overall pick to acquire Brown, they also got back a 2021 second-rounder as part of the deal. They now hold the 58th and 63rd overall picks, giving them some solid ammunition for Day 2.

While Kansas City has a relatively complete roster, it can still improve through the draft. Here we'll examine three prospects the Chiefs should consider in the second round.