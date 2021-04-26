WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 26

1 of 3

Instead of starting the show with a longwinded promo segment like it usually does, WWE jumped right to the action this week with Mace and T-Bar taking on McIntyre and Strowman. The former members of Retribution kept the masks off but introduced facepaint to their look.

When The Monster Among Men came out, he said this would be a handicap match instead of a tag bout so he could prove that he could do what McIntyre failed to do last week.

The Monster Among Men started off against T-Bar and began easily dominating his opponent. Mace came in with a burst of offense to turn things in his favor. The ref ended up disqualifying Mace and T-Bar when they refused to stop double-teaming Strowman. This brought out The Scottish Warrior to make the save.

We returned from a break to see the tag team match we were originally promised taking place. Poor timing led to McIntyre taking Strowman down with a clothesline. This led to Mace and T-Bar winning by countout. After it was over, Strowman powerslammed McIntyre and yelled at him for not listening.

Grade: C-

Analysis

Ditching the masks was the best thing Mace and T-Bar could have done. Now, we just need to get them back their original ring names and they should be set.

From a storytelling standpoint, this was almost the same thing we saw last week. No new ground was tread and nobody gained anything from the disqualification and countout finishes.

What helped was the physical exchange these Superstars had between the moments of bad booking. This match was four powerhouses beating each other up, so it had some enjoyable moments. This was not a good segment, but that is on the people booking everything, not the wrestlers.