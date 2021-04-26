WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 26April 26, 2021
WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 26
Monday's episode of WWE Raw was the halfway point between WrestleMania 37 and WrestleMania Backlash, so this is usually when management starts filling up the card for the upcoming pay-per-view.
After not appearing last week, Bobby Lashley returned to the red brand to address the WWE Universe and the man who will challenge him for the WWE Championship in three weeks, Drew McIntyre.
Speaking of McIntyre, he teamed up with Braun Strowman for a rematch against Mace and T-Bar after last week's bout saw the former Retribution members unmasked.
WWE acted like it was a huge surprise to find out who was under the masks, but anyone with a memory better than a goldfish knew it was Dio Madden and Dominik Dijakovic the whole time.
Let's take a look at everything that happened on Monday's show.
T-Bar and Mace vs. Braun Strowman and Drew McIntyre
Instead of starting the show with a longwinded promo segment like it usually does, WWE jumped right to the action this week with Mace and T-Bar taking on McIntyre and Strowman. The former members of Retribution kept the masks off but introduced facepaint to their look.
When The Monster Among Men came out, he said this would be a handicap match instead of a tag bout so he could prove that he could do what McIntyre failed to do last week.
The Monster Among Men started off against T-Bar and began easily dominating his opponent. Mace came in with a burst of offense to turn things in his favor. The ref ended up disqualifying Mace and T-Bar when they refused to stop double-teaming Strowman. This brought out The Scottish Warrior to make the save.
We returned from a break to see the tag team match we were originally promised taking place. Poor timing led to McIntyre taking Strowman down with a clothesline. This led to Mace and T-Bar winning by countout. After it was over, Strowman powerslammed McIntyre and yelled at him for not listening.
Grade: C-
Analysis
Ditching the masks was the best thing Mace and T-Bar could have done. Now, we just need to get them back their original ring names and they should be set.
From a storytelling standpoint, this was almost the same thing we saw last week. No new ground was tread and nobody gained anything from the disqualification and countout finishes.
What helped was the physical exchange these Superstars had between the moments of bad booking. This match was four powerhouses beating each other up, so it had some enjoyable moments. This was not a good segment, but that is on the people booking everything, not the wrestlers.
The New Day and Damian Priest vs. Miz, Jaxson Ryker and Elias
The Miz, John Morrison, Elias and Ryker were in the ring for another episode of Miz TV. The A-Lister bragged about his WWE Network documentary and his reality show. Once again, The Miz and Morrison took credit for Bad Bunny selling out his tour.
They tried to perform a song but Damian Priest quickly interrupted them. He was joined by The New Day to throw tomatoes at the quartet as the show went to a break.
We returned right as the bell rang for this six-man tag match. Xavier Woods was cornered by the heels almost immediately to give them the upper hand. He eventually managed to tag Kofi Kingston and turn the tide in his team's favor.
Having Morrison at ringside gave the heels a slight advantage at times. Whenever the good guys had control for too long, somebody from the other team would interfere to stall their momentum.
After everyone got involved, Woods was able to get the pin on Ryker with an inside cradle.
Grade: C+
Analysis
We all knew the feud with The Miz and Priest was going to continue, but this seems to confirm the feud with The New Day against Ryker and Elias will also move forward.
Raw's tag team division is thin right now, so it's a little surprising to see a non-title storyline when we haven't even seen AJ Styles and Omos since WrestleMania. We also have The Viking Raiders possibly continuing a feud with Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin, so it's possible WWE is covering for one of the Raw tag champs being injured or sick.
The wrestling itself was fine if a little forgettable. WWE's six-man matches usually follow a few formulas and this was definitely one of those times. Ultimately, this win will mean nothing, but at least the match had a few decent sequences.
Another Non-Match Between Sheamus and Humberto Carrillo
Sheamus was out to issue another open challenge this week, but he said his U.S. title would not be on the line. Last Monday, he destroyed Humberto Carrillo for trying to accept the challenge and laughed about it during the replay. Carrillo came out for a second shot at The Celtic Warrior.
Sheamus took a cheap shot at him and beat him down mercilessly. Carrillo recovered and jumped on the champion before backdropping him out of the ring. He hit three dropkicks and a huge suicide dive to send him over the announce table.
Grade: C
Analysis
It's great to see Carrillo back in the mix and already in the hunt for the U.S. title, but seeing as Sheamus just won the belt, it doesn't seem likely this will end with a title change.
This segment didn't do much to move the storyline forward, but it did help Carrillo rebound a bit after being demolished last week. It might be 50-50 booking but at least it makes sense in this situation.
Next week will probably be when they have their first official match. If Carrillo wins, he will almost certainly earn himself a title shot at Backlash.