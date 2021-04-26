Buccaneers' Top 2021 NFL Draft Targets

0 of 3

Andrew Harnik/Associated Press

Coming off a Super Bowl-winning season in 2020, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made all the right moves to set themselves up for more success in 2021.

Tom Brady restructured his contract, allowing the Bucs to bring back many of their key players who didn't have deals, including Chris Godwin, Lavonte David, Shaquil Barrett and Rob Gronkowski.

So Tampa Bay is in position to compete for another championship. And it will have an opportunity to add a wave of talented young players during the 2021 NFL draft, which is set to get underway Thursday.

While the Bucs will be the last team to pick in the opening round (No. 32 overall), they own eight selections over the seven-round event, and they'll have a chance to add some exciting prospects to their team. Without many holes on the roster, Tampa Bay can draft the best players available rather than needing to pick players based on need.

Here's a look at three players the Buccaneers should consider taking during the first few rounds of the draft.