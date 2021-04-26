Buccaneers' Top 2021 NFL Draft Targets

Buccaneers' Top 2021 NFL Draft TargetsApril 26, 2021
Coming off a Super Bowl-winning season in 2020, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made all the right moves to set themselves up for more success in 2021.
Tom Brady restructured his contract, allowing the Bucs to bring back many of their key players who didn't have deals, including Chris Godwin, Lavonte David, Shaquil Barrett and Rob Gronkowski.
So Tampa Bay is in position to compete for another championship. And it will have an opportunity to add a wave of talented young players during the 2021 NFL draft, which is set to get underway Thursday.
While the Bucs will be the last team to pick in the opening round (No. 32 overall), they own eight selections over the seven-round event, and they'll have a chance to add some exciting prospects to their team. Without many holes on the roster, Tampa Bay can draft the best players available rather than needing to pick players based on need.
Here's a look at three players the Buccaneers should consider taking during the first few rounds of the draft.
Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama
In the short term, the Bucs are set on the defensive line. But Ndamukong Suh (34 years old) and William Gholston (29) are veterans, and Tampa Bay doesn't have a ton of depth behind those two and defensive tackle Vita Vea. So that's one area where the team could improve in the draft.
That makes Christian Barmore an intriguing player for the Buccaneers to consider, as long as he's still available when they are on the clock at the end of the first round. A 6'4", 310-pound defensive tackle out of Alabama, Barmore excelled for one of the top programs in college football the past two seasons.
Barmore played 24 games during his time with the Crimson Tide, but he broke out as a redshirt sophomore in 2020, when he had 37 tackles, eight sacks and three forced fumbles in 12 games and was a first-team All-SEC selection. He also excelled in the national spotlight, as he had five tackles and a sack in Alabama's win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.
Not only would Barmore help Tampa Bay get younger on the defensive line and help it prepare for the future, but he would likely get on to the field in 2021 and make an impact. That makes him the probable best option for the Buccaneers in the first round.
Ronnie Perkins, Edge, Oklahoma
Here's another Bucs position group that may need to get a bit younger in the near future. While Barrett is set to be one of the starting pass-rushers for at least four seasons, Jason Pierre-Paul is 32. And Tampa Bay doesn't have a ton of depth behind that duo.
Ronnie Perkins is a strong pass-rusher the Buccaneers could consider taking in the second or third round depending on when he's likely to be available on Day 2. The 21-year-old has a lot of potential, and he also could likely factor into the mix some in 2021.
Over three seasons at Oklahoma, Perkins played in 33 games, and he was a second-team All-Big 12 selection each of the past two years. He had 16.5 sacks during his career with the Sooners, collecting at least five in each season.
According to NFL.com's Lance Zierlein, Perkins "bursts into gaps with pads low and motor revved" and "slips and slides off and around blocks." And it's possible that he'll just keep getting better as he gains experience in the NFL, so he could be a solid addition for Tampa Bay, which can give him the opportunity to develop.
Demetric Felton, RB/WR, UCLA
In 2019, Demetric Felton played a bigger role in UCLA's passing game than its running game. Last year, that was reversed. For the Bucs, Felton could potentially be a factor in both, which makes him an intriguing player for them to consider in the middle rounds of the draft.
Tampa Bay is in good shape at both running back and wide receiver, but it can't hurt to have some depth, especially when it's in the form of a player as versatile as Felton. Plus, Felton has experience with kick returning, so he could fill that role for the Buccaneers too.
The 5'10" Felton spent five years at UCLA, so he enters the NFL with plenty of playing experience. This past season, he played six games in the Bruins' shortened campaign, and he ran for 668 yards and five touchdowns while also hauling in 22 passes for 159 yards and three touchdowns.
While Felton may not step in and immediately put up big numbers in the NFL, his versatility and skill set could make him worth taking a chance on in the draft. And the Bucs may end up being the team that does that around the third or fourth round.