Rams' Top 2021 NFL Draft Targets

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

As the 2021 NFL draft gets underway Thursday, the Los Angeles Rams likely won't be busy. They don't have a first-round pick this year, as they traded it to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the deal that brought in cornerback Jalen Ramsey in October 2019. They will only be on the clock Thursday if they trade up.

Otherwise, Los Angeles won't be getting in on the draft action until Friday, when the second and third rounds take place. The Rams have a second-round pick (No. 57 overall) and a pair of third-round selections (Nos. 88 and 103), which they'll use to help fill some of the current holes on their roster.

Los Angeles fans should get used to the team not being active on the opening night of the draft. It didn't have a first-round pick in 2020 (it also went to Jacksonville in the Ramsey trade), and it currently doesn't have one for 2022 or 2023, as both of those picks went to the Detroit Lions in the trade that brought in quarterback Matthew Stafford earlier this offseason.

Consequently, the Rams will need to make smart decisions in the later rounds to find players who may end up being steals and can still become building blocks for the franchise moving forward.

Here are three players Los Angeles should target with its first picks of the draft on Day 2.