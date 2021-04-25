NASCAR at Talladega 2021 Results: Brad Keselowski Wins Crash-Filled Race in OT

John Raoux/Associated Press

Sunday's Geico 500 at the Talladega Superspeedway had it all. A number of crashes. A late-race restart and overtime driving. And a late push from Brad Keselowski that left him the winner in an event NASCAR fans won't soon forget.

To put the chaos into perspective, both stages—won by Matt DiBenedetto and Bubba Wallace, respectively—finished with major wrecks.

Another way to describe the mayhem? Keselowski led just one lap the entire race. Hey, if you're only going to lead for one lap, make sure it's the last one.

"What an awesome day today to [reach] Victory Lane," he said after the race on the Fox broadcast. "The whole race, had a couple of opportunities to take the lead but I just kept thinking, 'Man, just keep your car in one piece for the end."

William Byron, Michael McDowell, Kevin Harvick and DiBenedetto rounded out the top five. DiBenedetto led the most laps of the race, with 28.

Joey Logano was the leader after 10 laps, but he had a huge crash that left his car airborne and flipped on its back, ending his day. Thankfully, he avoided injury.

After the race, however, he questioned the style of racing that the Talladega Superspeedway promotes during an interview on the Fox broadcast:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"I guess I don't know exactly what to think. It is a product of this racing. On one hand, I am so proud to drive a Cup car that is safe, and that I can go through a crash like that and get out and speak about it. On one hand, I am mad about being in the crash and on the other, I am happy to be alive.

"On another hand, I am wondering when we are going to stop because this is dangerous doing what we are doing. I got a roll bar in my head. That is not OK. I am one hit away from the same situation Ryan Newman just went through. I just don't feel like that is acceptable.

"A lot of it is the big spoiler and the big runs and all the pushing. It is nobody's fault. Denny [Hamlin] is trying to go and [Ricky Stenhouse] is trying to go. It is a product of this racing. We have to fix it, though. Someone already got hurt and we are still doing it, so that's not real smart."

Wallace had a front-row view to the Logano crash and somehow managed to avoid hitting him as he swerved past:

Another crash on Lap 119 dinged up Hamlin, Martin Truex Jr., Chase Elliott, Alex Bowman and Byron.

It was, to say the least, a wild day on the track.