    Chris Weidman's Wife Marivi Says UFC Fighter's Surgery on Leg Injury 'Went Well'

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 25, 2021

    Chris Weidman poses for photographers during the weigh-ins ahead of his mixed martial arts middleweight bout against Ronaldo Souza at UFC 230, Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
    Julio Cortez/Associated Press

    UFC star Chris Weidman underwent surgery after suffering a gruesome leg injury 17 seconds into his fight against Uriah Hall at UFC 261 on Saturday.

    Marivi Weidman shared a photo on Instagram of her husband after the procedure.

    "It's been a lonnnggg day but so happy to finally see this man of mine post surgery," she wrote. "Everything went well thank you Lord! Very thankful for the medical staff, UFC family @danawhite @reedharrisufc #allieraimondo, our management team @vaynersports @sarahzemonek and our family and friends here rallying to help with the kids."

    Weidman attempted a leg kick on Hall when his right leg snapped on impact. Hall was visibly shaken up upon discovering the severity of Weidman's injury and said in his post-fight interview he owes his opponent a rematch down the road.

    Weidman was once on the other side of the situation. Anderson Silva fractured his left tibia and fibula when Weidman checked a leg kick from the Brazilian when they fought at UFC 168 in December 2013.

    Silva wrote a message to the 36-year-old American on Instagram: "My deepest and most sincere sentiments champ. Have faith, I wish you a speedy recovery. In this moment I wish you and your family light, love and knowledge. To the fans of the sport, please respect this moment of this incredible warrior and let's wish that he is 100% very recovered soon. May God bless you and your family."

    Silva made a successful comeback, returning to the Octagon in January 2015 and fighting seven times after his leg injury.

    Perhaps Weidman can emulate his one-time foe and step back inside the cage again.

