Conor McGregor Reportedly Buys Pub That Was Site of 2019 Assault for £2M

UFC fighter Conor McGregor has reportedly purchased the Marble Arch pub in Dublin for £2 million, according to The Currency (via the Daily Mail).

That pub is where McGregor assaulted a 50-year-old patron of the establishment, Des Keogh, in April 2019.

McGregor pleaded guilty following the assault and was hit with a £1,000 ($1,116.16) fine. He punched Keogh in the face after Keogh refused to take a shot of Proper 12 whiskey with him. McGregor was promoting the liquor in the pub.

McGregor told ESPN's Ariel Helwani in 2019 he was "in the wrong" for the confrontation:

"That man deserved to enjoy his time in the pub without having it end the way it did. ... I tried to make amends, and I made amends back then. But it doesn't matter. I was in the wrong. I must come here before you and take accountability and take responsibility.

"I owe it to the people that have been supporting me. I owe it to my mother, my father, my family. I owe it to the people who trained me in martial arts. That's not who I am. That's not the reason why I got into martial arts or studying combat sports. The reason I got into it was to defend against that type of scenario."

McGregor bought another Irish establishment, the Black Forge, for £1.7 million in 2019, renovated it and made it into a gastro pub.

His aspirations extend beyond pubs, however. McGregor tweeted earlier in the week that he was interested in purchasing Premier League club Manchester United in the wake of the Super League fiasco:

That would be a bit more of an investment than a few pubs, with United estimated to have a valuation of $4.2 billion according to Forbes, trailing only Barcelona ($4.76 billion), Read Madrid ($4.75 billion) and Bayern Munich ($4.21 billion) in football.