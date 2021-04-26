Buying or Selling Latest 2021 NFL Buzz Entering Draft Week

3 of 8

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

If we aren't quite believing Jaylen Waddle is the best receiver in this year's draft class, it's still entirely possible he could be the second player at his position off the board Thursday. And who might be the third? It's looking more and more likely that Alabama teammate DeVonta Smith may round out this trio of wideouts.

Now, splitting hairs between Waddle, Smith and Ja'Marr Chase is a little like splitting hairs between a Maserati, a Ferrari and a Lamborghini. Whichever way you go, you can be confident you're getting a fast game-changer who can, hopefully, make a splash on your team for years to come.

But this is the NFL draft we're talking about, and much more ink than this has been spilled dissecting the meaning of one single draft position over another. And at the end of the day, one of these players will be drafted behind the other two.

We hardly need to list all the reasons Smith is an elite receiver prospect. Just ask the Heisman Trophy voters. He put up 215 yards and three touchdowns in the national title game against Ohio State, breaking the records for receptions in a CFP championship game, receiving touchdowns in a CFP championship game (and in just one half, to boot!) and yards in a half. His 1,856 yards also set the SEC single-season record, which had formerly been set by none other than Chase last season, with 1,780.

Maserati, Ferrari, Lamborghini.

But the concerns about Smith, which have reached a crescendo as we head into draft week, revolve around his size. His college playing weight was 170 pounds at 6'1".

"That is just such a rare build that it has to carry some degree of uncertainty along with it," writes Pro Football Focus' Sam Monson.

"It wouldn't shock me if Waddle went before Smith," ESPN's Mel Kiper said on a recent conference call.

Alabama coach Nick Saban admitted after the school's pro day that when he recruited a 159-pound Smith, Saban, too, wished he were bigger. But he added, "There are bigger people who don't perform anywhere near how he performs. There are people that are bigger than him that don't have the competitive spirit that he has, nor the competitive toughness."

It's more likely than not Smith's incredible production will continue in the NFL. But the draft has become an almost absurd exercise in analytics and odds, and all the competitive spirit in the world can't reassure teams that just can't get over what their metrics are telling them.