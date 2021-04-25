Trevor Lawrence Among 45 Prospects to Participate Virtually in 2021 NFL Draft

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Projected No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence will be among the 45 players who will participate in the 2021 NFL draft virtually, per Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk.

The draft is set to begin Thursday in Cleveland, although only 13 players are currently scheduled to attend in person amid the COVID-19 pandemic. This group includes potential first-round picks at quarterback like Zach Wilson, Mac Jones and Trey Lance as well as offensive playmakers Kyle Pitts and Ja'Marr Chase.

It still leaves plenty of big names who will remain at home with their families before joining the festivities virtually when their name is called.

This includes Lawrence, the former Clemson quarterback who is the heavy favorite to be the first overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell, Alabama running back Najee Harris and Clemson running back Travis Etienne were also listed among the virtual participants.

After the 2020 NFL draft was completely virtual, the current class should know exactly what's ahead of them this week.