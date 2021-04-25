    Trevor Lawrence Among 45 Prospects to Participate Virtually in 2021 NFL Draft

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 25, 2021

    FILE - Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence passes against Ohio State during the first half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game in New Orleans, in this Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, file photo. The Jacksonville Jaguars have done just about everything short of announce Lawrence as their first pick in the NFL Draft. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
    John Bazemore/Associated Press

    Projected No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence will be among the 45 players who will participate in the 2021 NFL draft virtually, per Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. 

    The draft is set to begin Thursday in Cleveland, although only 13 players are currently scheduled to attend in person amid the COVID-19 pandemic. This group includes potential first-round picks at quarterback like Zach Wilson, Mac Jones and Trey Lance as well as offensive playmakers Kyle Pitts and Ja'Marr Chase.

    It still leaves plenty of big names who will remain at home with their families before joining the festivities virtually when their name is called.

    This includes Lawrence, the former Clemson quarterback who is the heavy favorite to be the first overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell, Alabama running back Najee Harris and Clemson running back Travis Etienne were also listed among the virtual participants.

    After the 2020 NFL draft was completely virtual, the current class should know exactly what's ahead of them this week.

