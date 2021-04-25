Impact Rebellion 2021 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

2 of 4

Credit: Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling’s two-decade history is dominated by red-hot X-Division matches that kicked off pay-per-view events and set the tone for the remainder of the show. Rebellion kicked off with one such match as “The Inevitable” Ace Austin defended the X-Division Championship against “The Walking Weapon” Josh Alexander and TJP in a Triple Threat match.

Lightning-quick action full of reversals and counters dominated early before Austin soared through the air with the Fosbury Flop, wiping his opponents out. The early aerial assault did not generate the immediate success the champion sought as Alexander recovered, delivering a side Russian leg sweep and superplex combination that brought all three competitors to the mat.

None of the three competitors established full control at any point in a match that saw TJP deliver a Mamba Splash on more than one occasion, only to have championship aspirations snatched from him, first by way of an ankle lock by Alexander, than the interference of Madman Fulton on behalf of Austin.

The second one took the former champion out of the equation, allowing Alexander to deliver Divine Intervention to the champion and pick up the win and first singles title with Impact Wrestling.

Result

Alexander defeated TJP and Austin to win the title

Grade

B+

Analysis

Austin was gnat-like, staying in and around the action and ensuring his title reign would not come to an end without him being involved in the fall. That is exactly what happened as his bodyguard Fulton eliminated TJP from the proceedings but forgot to neutralize Alexander, who culminated his singles journey with a huge championship victory to kick off the show.

The headgear-wearing Canadian badass has steadily built his own reputation after the departure of “All Ego” Ethan Page brought about the demise of The North. Now, he has the opportunity to carry championship gold and prove it was he, not Page, that was the team’s breakout star-in-waiting.

There will be those who question why Austin lost the title so soon after winning it and the answer is simple: he doesn’t need it. After spending part of 2020 in the main event scene, earning his way into the Impact world title picture around the time of Slammiversary, he has the potential for bigger things than an X-Division that, it can be argued, he has outgrown.

Time will tell if he is moving upward or if this is merely the latest chapter in a budding rivalry with Alexander.

Where does TJP go from here? All signs point to a continued role in the X-Division, which he has called home for the entirety of his Impact career.