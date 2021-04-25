Impact Rebellion 2021 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

Impact Rebellion 2021 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and HighlightsApril 25, 2021
For the first time ever, the Impact Wrestling and AEW world titles were up for grabs in the highest stakes match in recent history as Rich Swann battled Kenny Omega in the main event of the Rebellion pay-per-view Sunday night.
The epic encounter headlined a show that saw every one of Impact's titles at stake, including defenses from "The Virtuosa" Deonna Purrazzo, "The Inevitable" Ace Austin and New Japan Pro-Wrestling's David Finlay and Juice Robinson.
Who walked away from the industry-changing event with the gold, and what does it mean for the immediate futures of Impact Wrestling, AEW and the stars involved?
Find out with this recap, including grades and analysis, of the April 25 extravaganza.
Match Card
- Title vs. Title: AEW world champion Kenny Omega (with Don Callis) vs. Impact world champion Rich Swann
- Impact Tag Team Championship match: FinJuice (David Finlay and Juice Robinson) vs. The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows)
- Knockouts Championship match: "The Virtuosa" Deonna Purrazzo vs. Tenille Dashwood (with Kaleb)
- Triple Threat match for the X-Division Championship: TJP vs. Josh Alexander vs. Ace Austin (with Madman Fulton)
- Matt Cardona vs. Brian Myers
- Last Man Standing match: Trey Miguel vs. Sami Callihan
- Eight-Man Tag Team match: Eddie Edwards, "Cowboy" James Storm, Chris Sabin and Willie Mack vs. Violent By Design (Eric Young, Joe Doering, Deaner and Rhino)
- Knockouts Tag Team Championship match: Jordynne Grace and Rachael Ellering vs. Fire 'N Flava (Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz)
Announced for the epic pay-per-view broadcast:
Coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET.
X-Division Championship 3-Way: TJP vs. Josh Alexander vs. Ace Austin
Impact Wrestling’s two-decade history is dominated by red-hot X-Division matches that kicked off pay-per-view events and set the tone for the remainder of the show. Rebellion kicked off with one such match as “The Inevitable” Ace Austin defended the X-Division Championship against “The Walking Weapon” Josh Alexander and TJP in a Triple Threat match.
Lightning-quick action full of reversals and counters dominated early before Austin soared through the air with the Fosbury Flop, wiping his opponents out. The early aerial assault did not generate the immediate success the champion sought as Alexander recovered, delivering a side Russian leg sweep and superplex combination that brought all three competitors to the mat.
None of the three competitors established full control at any point in a match that saw TJP deliver a Mamba Splash on more than one occasion, only to have championship aspirations snatched from him, first by way of an ankle lock by Alexander, than the interference of Madman Fulton on behalf of Austin.
The second one took the former champion out of the equation, allowing Alexander to deliver Divine Intervention to the champion and pick up the win and first singles title with Impact Wrestling.
Result
Alexander defeated TJP and Austin to win the title
Grade
B+
Analysis
Austin was gnat-like, staying in and around the action and ensuring his title reign would not come to an end without him being involved in the fall. That is exactly what happened as his bodyguard Fulton eliminated TJP from the proceedings but forgot to neutralize Alexander, who culminated his singles journey with a huge championship victory to kick off the show.
The headgear-wearing Canadian badass has steadily built his own reputation after the departure of “All Ego” Ethan Page brought about the demise of The North. Now, he has the opportunity to carry championship gold and prove it was he, not Page, that was the team’s breakout star-in-waiting.
There will be those who question why Austin lost the title so soon after winning it and the answer is simple: he doesn’t need it. After spending part of 2020 in the main event scene, earning his way into the Impact world title picture around the time of Slammiversary, he has the potential for bigger things than an X-Division that, it can be argued, he has outgrown.
Time will tell if he is moving upward or if this is merely the latest chapter in a budding rivalry with Alexander.
Where does TJP go from here? All signs point to a continued role in the X-Division, which he has called home for the entirety of his Impact career.
Eight-Man Tag Team Match
With Eric Young sidelined due to injury, Violent By Design's Joe Doering, Rhino, and Deaner were joined by the debuting W. Morrissey (former Big Cass of WWE), for a huge eight-man tag team match against longtime Impact stalwarts "Cowboy" James Storm, Chris Sabin, Eddie Edwards, and Willie Mack.
The heels wisely sought to cut the ring off, isolating their opponents and keeping them from their partners. It worked momentarily as they worked over Storm. A hot tag to Mack brought about the babyface comeback and contributed to the action's descent into chaos.
Morrissey, the standout of the match, dominated the opposition and after Sabin delivered a superplex to Deaner that wiped out the rest of the competitors on the floor, the former NXT and WWE Superstar obliterated Mack with a big boot and finished him off with East River Crossing for the win.
Showing a bitterness and viciousness we had not seen out of him before, Morrissey unloaded with a barrage of punches to the already-defeated former X-Division champion before leaving victoriously.
Result
Violent By Design and Morrissey defeated Edwards, Sabin, Storm, and Mack
Grade
B
Analysis
This was about as impressive a debut as you could have asked for out of Morrissey.
The former Big Cass was utterly dominant and the clear star of the match. In a match with former world champions and veteran talent, he stood out. With renewed focus and a determination to prove the industry has not passed him by, he already looks like the most unstoppable force in the company.
How the creative team follows up Sunday's showing will determine the long-term success of Morrissey but there is absolutely no denying that he could not possibly have enjoyed a better, more effective, or greater star-making performance than he did here.
Matt Cardona vs. Brian Myers
A career-long friendship gave way to a bitter grudge match Sunday as Matt Cardona battled Major Wrestling Figure Podcast cohost, and former WWE tag team title partner, Brian Myers.
Myers used Cardona's emotions against him early, earning the upper-hand and working over him in the center of the ring. Cardona dodged a Roster Cut and delivered what commentator Matt Striker referred to as the Hot Mess (an Unprettier and ode to Cardona's fiancee Chelsea Green).
Myers kicked out at two and delivered a big spear on the arena floor. Cardona answered with Radio Silence on the ramp, but hurt himself as his tailbone and lower back collided with the steel.
Back in the ring, Cardona composed himself and tried for Radio Silence, only for his knee to give out. Myers feigned concern for his former friend as referees made their way to the ringside area. Myers lifted Cardona to his feet, only to drop him with a clothesline. The Roster Cut finished as the heels picked up the underhanded victory.
Result
Myers defeated Cardona
Grade
C+
Analysis
Cardona and Myers had the opportunity to prove all the naysayers wrong with their performance tonight. They had the chance to prove to their previous employers that they could be singles stars at a level they never got to achieve elsewhere. For the most part, they did, turning in a technically sound, very solid contest.
The meat of the segment was the finish, which presented Myers as a conniving and scheming, ruthless heel. He was great in that moment, and even before as he sold the hell out of everything Cardona threw at him. In kind, the babyface showed great fire and grit as he repeatedly fought back, only to have his body fail him and his former friend execute a sickening cheap shot.
The feud will continue, as it should, and ultimately lead to the hotter, higher-profile blow-off it deserves.