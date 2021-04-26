Raiders' Top 2021 NFL Draft Targets

0 of 3

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

Having come close to reaching the NFL playoffs the past two years, the Las Vegas Raiders are looking to make the necessary moves this offseason to get them back to the postseason soon.

They have added some key players during free agency and will now bring in a wave of young talent during the 2021 NFL draft.

The draft will take place Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and the Raiders have eight picks during the first six rounds. With several areas needing to be addressed (offensive line, linebacker, safety), Las Vegas will try to fill some of its holes and acquire players it can build around for the future.

Head coach Jon Gruden is entering his fourth season since returning to the Raiders. This will be an important draft for him and general manager Mike Mayock, as the two look to keep leading Las Vegas in the right direction and take another step forward in 2021.

As the draft nears, here's a look at three players who should be among the Raiders' top targets.