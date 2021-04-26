WFT's Top 2021 NFL Draft Targets

0 of 3

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

The Washington Football Team has a lot of young, talented players on its roster, which should bode well for the future. After winning the NFC East and making the playoffs during the 2020 NFL season, Washington could take another step forward in 2021.

But first, Washington will be adding another wave of young talent. The team has already brought in some noteworthy players this offseason ahead of this week's draft in Cleveland.

Early in free agency, Washington addressed some of its biggest needs with several key signings: quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, wide receiver Curtis Samuel and cornerback William Jackson III, along with some other depth players. So it was a strong start to the offseason for this team.

But Washington still has work to do, and it needs to find the right players during the draft for it to build around so it can get closer to becoming a championship contender.

Here's a look at three players who should be Washington's top targets in the upcoming draft.