NFL Draft Projections 2021: Updated Order, Odds and 1st-Round Predictions

Denver Broncos: +200 (bet $100 to win $200)

New England Patriots: +300

San Francisco 49ers: +300

Atlanta Falcons: +700

Washington Football Team: +1000

Chicago Bears: +1100

There could be five quarterbacks drafted within the first nine or 10 picks, and Trey Lance should be one of them. He's unlikely to be among the first three to come off the board, though. Trevor Lawrence (to the Jacksonville Jaguars) and Zach Wilson (to the New York Jets) appear to be locks, and the San Francisco 49ers seem likely to draft Mac Jones.

At that point, the Atlanta Falcons will be on the clock at No. 4. They could trade down, select a non-quarterback or draft a signal-caller to potentially take over for veteran Matt Ryan down the line. If Atlanta passes, then the Denver Broncos (at No. 9) would likely be the next team looking at taking a quarterback.

For the New England Patriots, Washington or Chicago Bears to draft Lance, one would probably have to trade up into the top 10. That's always a possibility, though, so don't count them out.

However, the predicted scenario here is that the Falcons draft Lance, picking him over Fields, and then opting to have him sit for a year and learn from Ryan, who will finish his career by starting one more season. The Broncos are also a strong potential landing spot for Lance, but they won't have an opportunity to take him.

Prediction: Lance to Falcons at No. 4.