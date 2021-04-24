    Chris Weidman Suffers Gruesome Leg Injury vs. Uriah Hall at UFC 261

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorApril 25, 2021

    Chris Weidman stands atop a scale during the weigh-ins ahead his mixed martial arts middleweight bout against Ronaldo Souza at UFC 230, Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
    Julio Cortez/Associated Press

    Chris Weidman suffered a horrific leg injury after attempting a low kick on opponent Uriah Hall just seconds into their middleweight fight at UFC 261 on Saturday.

    The moment was eerily similar to when Anderson Silva snapped his leg after attempting to kick Weidman at UFC 168 in Dec. 2013.

    It also occurred one fight after a doctor's stoppage ended a matchup between Anthony Smith and Jimmy Crute after the latter mixed martial artist suffered a leg injury:

    Hall was clearly shaken up, and he wished Weidman well in a post-fight interview with Joe Rogan:

    Many fighters sent their well-wishes to Weidman after the injury, including heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou:

    Smith was also clearly emotional after hearing the news during his post-match press conference:

    The Weidman-Hall fight was one of five on the UFC 261 main card, which was held in Jacksonville, Florida. Three championship matches are on the card, with welterweight champion Kamaru Usman's title defense against Jorge Masvidal serving as the main event.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      UFC 261: Schedule, Odds, Predictions for Usman vs. Masvidal 2

      UFC 261: Schedule, Odds, Predictions for Usman vs. Masvidal 2
      MMA logo
      MMA

      UFC 261: Schedule, Odds, Predictions for Usman vs. Masvidal 2

      Alex Ballentine
      via Bleacher Report

      Complete Betting Guide to UFC 261 💰

      B/R's betting experts break down a tasty card this weekend in Florida ➡️

      Complete Betting Guide to UFC 261 💰
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Complete Betting Guide to UFC 261 💰

      Lyle Fitzsimmons
      via Bleacher Report

      Adesanya vs Vettori Rematch 🍿

      Dana White confirms UFC middleweight title fight for Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori at UFC 263 on June 12

      Adesanya vs Vettori Rematch 🍿
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Adesanya vs Vettori Rematch 🍿

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      Jon Jones Denies Claim He Demanded $30M for Ngannou Fight

      Jon Jones Denies Claim He Demanded $30M for Ngannou Fight
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Jon Jones Denies Claim He Demanded $30M for Ngannou Fight

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report