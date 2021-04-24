Chris Weidman Suffers Gruesome Leg Injury vs. Uriah Hall at UFC 261

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Chris Weidman suffered a horrific leg injury after attempting a low kick on opponent Uriah Hall just seconds into their middleweight fight at UFC 261 on Saturday.

The moment was eerily similar to when Anderson Silva snapped his leg after attempting to kick Weidman at UFC 168 in Dec. 2013.

It also occurred one fight after a doctor's stoppage ended a matchup between Anthony Smith and Jimmy Crute after the latter mixed martial artist suffered a leg injury:

Hall was clearly shaken up, and he wished Weidman well in a post-fight interview with Joe Rogan:

Many fighters sent their well-wishes to Weidman after the injury, including heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou:

Smith was also clearly emotional after hearing the news during his post-match press conference:

The Weidman-Hall fight was one of five on the UFC 261 main card, which was held in Jacksonville, Florida. Three championship matches are on the card, with welterweight champion Kamaru Usman's title defense against Jorge Masvidal serving as the main event.