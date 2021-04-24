Video: Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. Trolls Dodgers' Trevor Bauer After Home Run

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

Los Angeles Dodgers starter Trevor Bauer has long been Major League Baseball's resident troll. On Saturday, amid another intense battle with the rival San Diego Padres, roles were reversed.

Facing Fernando Tatis Jr. in the first at-bat of the game at Dodger Stadium, Bauer gave up a towering home run to the young phenom, who couldn't help but celebrate by mocking the pitcher. As Tatis rounded first base, he put his hand up to his face to cover one eye and shouted back at his dugout.

During spring training, Bauer made headlines for pitching with one eye closed in an outing against the Padres.

"I figured if they can’t score off me with one eye open, it’s going to be difficult to score off me with two eyes open," Bauer said then. "Just having a little bit of fun."

In a game that mattered Saturday, it was Tatis having all the fun—and giving his team an early 1-0 lead—at Bauer's expense.

The best rivalry in baseball continues to heat up out west, and it's still only April.