    Video: Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. Trolls Dodgers' Trevor Bauer After Home Run

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIIApril 25, 2021

    San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. celebrates his solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles, Saturday, April 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
    Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

    Los Angeles Dodgers starter Trevor Bauer has long been Major League Baseball's resident troll. On Saturday, amid another intense battle with the rival San Diego Padres, roles were reversed. 

    Facing Fernando Tatis Jr. in the first at-bat of the game at Dodger Stadium, Bauer gave up a towering home run to the young phenom, who couldn't help but celebrate by mocking the pitcher. As Tatis rounded first base, he put his hand up to his face to cover one eye and shouted back at his dugout. 

    During spring training, Bauer made headlines for pitching with one eye closed in an outing against the Padres. 

    "I figured if they can’t score off me with one eye open, it’s going to be difficult to score off me with two eyes open," Bauer said then. "Just having a little bit of fun."

    In a game that mattered Saturday, it was Tatis having all the fun—and giving his team an early 1-0 lead—at Bauer's expense. 

    The best rivalry in baseball continues to heat up out west, and it's still only April. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Top Landing Spots for Max Scherzer 📍

      With rumors swirling, these are the top five teams ranked that could acquire the Nationals ace

      Top Landing Spots for Max Scherzer 📍
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Top Landing Spots for Max Scherzer 📍

      Zachary D. Rymer
      via Bleacher Report

      Christian Yelich Getting MRI

      Craig Counsell says Brewers star has 'hit a bit of a plateau' and will get MRI of his back

      Christian Yelich Getting MRI
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Christian Yelich Getting MRI

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Ranking the Upcoming MLB Free-Agent Class 📊

      @JoelReuter shares the top 25 players who have free agency on the horizon ➡️

      Ranking the Upcoming MLB Free-Agent Class 📊
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Ranking the Upcoming MLB Free-Agent Class 📊

      Joel Reuter
      via Bleacher Report

      Tatis on 2-HR Game: 'All Credit to You, Dad'

      Tatis on 2-HR Game: 'All Credit to You, Dad'
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Tatis on 2-HR Game: 'All Credit to You, Dad'

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report