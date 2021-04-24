    Steelers' Justin Layne Heard Discussing Firearm in Arrest Video

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 24, 2021

    Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Justin Layne (31) during NFL football practice, Friday, May 10, 2019, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
    Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

    Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Justin Layne was heard discussing a firearm in video from his arrest Friday.

    In the footage obtained by TMZ Sports, Layne says in a phone call from the back of a patrol car that he's "nervous as f--k" because the police officers "might get me for the pistol."

    Per Royce Jones of KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh, Layne was arrested in Lake County, Ohio, on charges of driving under suspension, speeding and having a firearm in his vehicle.

    Willoughby Hill Police Chief Matthew Naegele announced Layne was stopped around 1:30 a.m. local time for driving 89 mph in a 60 mph zone. The 23-year-old had a warrant out for failing to appear in court for a separate traffic violation, and his license was suspended.

    Officers searched the vehicle after reportedly smelling marijuana and seeing residue in the car. They discovered a loaded handgun in the center console.

    "We are aware of the incident but still gathering information," the Steelers said in a statement, via ESPN's Ben Baby. "We will have no further comment at this time."

    Layne, who is from Cleveland, was a third-round draft pick by the Steelers in 2019. He has appeared in 26 games over the past two seasons.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      PFF has the Steelers roster in the middle of the pack ahead of the NFL Draft

      PFF has the Steelers roster in the middle of the pack ahead of the NFL Draft
      Pittsburgh Steelers logo
      Pittsburgh Steelers

      PFF has the Steelers roster in the middle of the pack ahead of the NFL Draft

      Dave.Schofield
      via Behind the Steel Curtain

      The Pittsburgh Steelers: A city, a team, a standard

      The Pittsburgh Steelers: A city, a team, a standard
      Pittsburgh Steelers logo
      Pittsburgh Steelers

      The Pittsburgh Steelers: A city, a team, a standard

      Denimcurtain
      via Behind the Steel Curtain

      Chiefs Still Team to Beat in the AFC 🥇

      The acquisition of OT Orlando Brown Jr. from Baltimore reaffirms KC as the top dog in the conference 📲

      Chiefs Still Team to Beat in the AFC 🥇
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Chiefs Still Team to Beat in the AFC 🥇

      Brad Gagnon
      via Bleacher Report

      Trade Ideas That Could Shake Up the Draft 👀

      @KKnox looked at team needs, trade capital and recent buzz to create these trade scenarios

      Trade Ideas That Could Shake Up the Draft 👀
      Pittsburgh Steelers logo
      Pittsburgh Steelers

      Trade Ideas That Could Shake Up the Draft 👀

      Kristopher Knox
      via Bleacher Report