Steelers' Justin Layne Heard Discussing Firearm in Arrest Video

Steelers' Justin Layne Heard Discussing Firearm in Arrest VideoApril 24, 2021
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Justin Layne was heard discussing a firearm in video from his arrest Friday.
In the footage obtained by TMZ Sports, Layne says in a phone call from the back of a patrol car that he's "nervous as f--k" because the police officers "might get me for the pistol."
Per Royce Jones of KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh, Layne was arrested in Lake County, Ohio, on charges of driving under suspension, speeding and having a firearm in his vehicle.
Willoughby Hill Police Chief Matthew Naegele announced Layne was stopped around 1:30 a.m. local time for driving 89 mph in a 60 mph zone. The 23-year-old had a warrant out for failing to appear in court for a separate traffic violation, and his license was suspended.
Officers searched the vehicle after reportedly smelling marijuana and seeing residue in the car. They discovered a loaded handgun in the center console.
"We are aware of the incident but still gathering information," the Steelers said in a statement, via ESPN's Ben Baby. "We will have no further comment at this time."
Layne, who is from Cleveland, was a third-round draft pick by the Steelers in 2019. He has appeared in 26 games over the past two seasons.
