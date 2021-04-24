Fanbo Zeng Reportedly Decommits from Gonzaga, Will Join G League Ignite

Photo credit: 247Sports

Power forward Fanbo Zeng is reportedly decommitting from Gonzaga in favor of joining the NBA G League Ignite, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Zeng is listed as a 4-star recruit by 247Sports, and he ranks as the No. 71 overall prospect, No. 16 power forward and No. 12 player from the state of Florida in the 2021 class.

The 6'9", 190-pounder was born in China, but he moved to the United States in 2017 and played high school basketball at Windermere Preparatory School in Windermere, Florida.

Charania reported that Zeng's decision to go to the G League has a great deal to do with the departure of Tommy Lloyd.

Lloyd, who had been part of Gonzaga's coaching staff since 2001-02, left his post as an assistant this month to become the head coach at Arizona. Lloyd reportedly led the way in the Bulldogs' recruitment of Zeng.

The Ignite enjoyed a successful first season in the G League in 2020-21, finishing 8-7 and reaching the playoffs behind the play of NBA draft prospects Jalen Green, Jonathan Kuminga, Daishen Nix and Isaiah Todd.

While the Ignite lost to top-seeded Raptors 905 in the first round, their players gained some valuable experience ahead of the 2021 NBA draft.

Zeng will look to do the same next season in anticipation of the 2022 draft.

With the Ignite, Zeng will join Michael Foster, whose commitment was announced Friday. He had offers from Baylor, Florida, Florida State, Kansas, Michigan and Ohio State.

Foster is a 5-star prospect and the No. 14 overall player in the class of 2021, per 247Sports.

With Zeng and Foster leading the way, the Ignite will have a strong chance to be among the top teams.

Meanwhile, Gonzaga is losing a player who could have been a key part of the equation next season as it looks to bounce back from falling to Baylor in the 2021 NCAA tournament championship game.