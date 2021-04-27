A 2021 Draft-Day Trade That Makes Sense for Every NFL Team

0 of 32

Brian Blanco/Associated Press

If the early moves are any indication, the 2021 NFL draft should feature some blockbuster trades.

Several major deals have already sent shockwaves across the NFL. The San Francisco 49ers jumped from No. 12 to No. 3 by sending a trio of first-rounders to the Miami Dolphins, only for Miami to jump back up to No. 6. The quarterback-needy Carolina Panthers acquired Sam Darnold from the New York Jets, which all but guarantees the first three picks will be quarterbacks.

And that feels like a mere preview of what's to come.

The big trade speculation starts with the fourth pick, but players will be on the move, too. Baltimore just shipped star tackle Orlando Brown Jr. to the Kansas City Chiefs, after all.

These are the draft-day trades that make sense for every team. It doesn't mean they will happen, but there's a deal out there somewhere that every team could make to improve.