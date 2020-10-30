NFL Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Xavien Howard, Will Fuller, Texans

0 of 3

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

There isn't much time left for NFL teams to make deals. The trade deadline is set for Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, and after that, no deals will be allowed for the rest of the season.

That's why there has been a lot of rumors and plenty of buzz this week, as names have gotten tossed around and top teams consider what additions could help push them over the edge to become a stronger Super Bowl contender. Of course, they also have to weigh what they're willing to give up, which usually comes in the form of draft picks.

The Week 8 games will also be the last opportunity for players who may be on the trade block to show what they're capable of.

Here are some of the latest rumors from around the NFL about potential trades.