NFL Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Xavien Howard, Will Fuller, Texans

NFL Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Xavien Howard, Will Fuller, TexansOctober 30, 2020
There isn't much time left for NFL teams to make deals. The trade deadline is set for Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, and after that, no deals will be allowed for the rest of the season.
That's why there has been a lot of rumors and plenty of buzz this week, as names have gotten tossed around and top teams consider what additions could help push them over the edge to become a stronger Super Bowl contender. Of course, they also have to weigh what they're willing to give up, which usually comes in the form of draft picks.
The Week 8 games will also be the last opportunity for players who may be on the trade block to show what they're capable of.
Here are some of the latest rumors from around the NFL about potential trades.
Dolphins Not Willing to Deal Howard?
Xavien Howard has spent his first five NFL seasons with the Miami Dolphins, and it appears the 27-year-old cornerback may not be leaving before Tuesday's trade deadline.
According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, not only have the Dolphins publicly stated that they're not looking to trade Howard, they also have not "received any firm offer," despite numerous teams sending inquiries. And even if Miami changed its mind, it may still be unlikely that a deal would go through.
"It likely would take multiple first-round picks to even get Miami to consider it, and it’s unlikely such an offer would be made," Jackson wrote.
Jackson added that both the Dolphins and Howard are expecting him to stay with the team for the rest of 2020 (and potentially longer), and that Howard "would have been fine with a trade but never demanded one."
Howard is off to a strong start this season, as he has four interceptions in six games, which is tied with Washington's Kendall Fuller for the most in the NFL. He's also three picks shy of his career high, which he set in 2018, his lone Pro Bowl season.
The Dolphins signed Howard to a five-year, $75 million extension that began this season, so he's under contract until 2025.
Packers Interested in Acquiring Fuller?
The Green Bay Packers may be looking to add another offensive weapon for quarterback Aaron Rodgers to utilize. And it appears one player who they may have interest in is Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller V.
According to The Athletic's Aaron Reiss, the Packers are one of several teams to inquire about Fuller, although there is "no deal imminent" with the Texans. But Reiss noted that Houston "isn’t interested in a fire sale, won’t trade just to trade."
So, perhaps it will take a big offer in order for Green Bay to land Fuller, who is having a solid season thus far. In seven games, the 26-year-old has 31 receptions for 490 yards and five touchdowns.
Fuller has impressed during his first five NFL seasons (all with the Texans), but he's also had some trouble staying on the field due to injuries. He hasn't played more than 10 games in a season since his rookie year in 2016, when he played 14. Fuller was dealing with a hamstring injury earlier in the year, but it didn't cause him to miss any time, as he's played in every game during the Texans' 1-6 start.
The Packers already have a clear No. 1 wide receiver in Davante Adams. However, he missed two games due to a hamstring injury. Allen Lazard is on injured reserve after undergoing a core muscle surgery, and Green Bay's next best receiving option is Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who has yet to have a breakout performance since his strong Week 1 showing.
Who Else Might the Texans Consider Trading?
As Reiss noted, the Texans aren't looking to massively overhaul their roster by trading everybody. They may be off to a slow start (during which they fired head coach/general manager Bill O'Brien), but there are still players on their roster who they want to keep.
According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, Houston has told other teams that there are four players who are "off limits" on its roster: quarterback Deshaun Watson, defensive end J.J. Watt and offensive tackles Laremy Tunsil and Tytus Howard. Other than that, the Texans could be open to deals.
"They’ll listen on anyone else (though they’d probably be less likely to move guys they just signed extensions with)," Breer wrote. "They’ll get calls on their receivers, and could move [Kenny] Stills, Fuller or Brandin Cooks."
Fuller is the clear top receiver among that group, but Stills and Cooks could still draw interest, especially considering it may take less for a team to acquire one of them.
Cooks has 34 receptions for 427 yards and two touchdowns this season, while Stills has 10 receptions for 138 yards and a touchdown. Both have played in all seven games for the Texans thus far.