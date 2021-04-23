Lions Have Discussed Trading No. 7 Pick in 2021 NFL Draft, GM Brad Holmes Says

Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

Currently slated to pick seventh in the 2021 NFL draft, the Detroit Lions are open to making a trade if the right deal comes along.

Speaking to reporters on a predraft press conference, Lions general manager Brad Holmes said they have had discussions with other teams interested in the No. 7 pick.

"There has been discussion with other teams," Holmes said. "I will keep those in-house but there has been discussions."

