    Lions Have Discussed Trading No. 7 Pick in 2021 NFL Draft, GM Brad Holmes Says

    Adam WellsApril 24, 2021

    Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

    Currently slated to pick seventh in the 2021 NFL draft, the Detroit Lions are open to making a trade if the right deal comes along. 

    Speaking to reporters on a predraft press conference, Lions general manager Brad Holmes said they have had discussions with other teams interested in the No. 7 pick. 

    "There has been discussion with other teams," Holmes said. "I will keep those in-house but there has been discussions."

       

