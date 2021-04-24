2021 NFL Mock Draft: 1st-Round Projections and Latest Buzz on Top Prospects

0 of 4

Roger Steinman/Associated Press

There are a handful of top-tier quarterbacks in this year's NFL draft class, and it's possible that each could come off the board early in the opening round on Thursday night. However, there's always a chance for trades on draft night that could shake up how things happen and send mock drafts into disarray.

Nearly every mock has the 2021 NFL draft beginning in the same fashion: The Jacksonville Jaguars will take Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence at No. 1, followed by the New York Jets selecting BYU quarterback Zach Wilson at No. 2. Both teams need franchise quarterbacks, and Lawrence and Wilson are the top two in the class.

But where will the other top three quarterbacks (Alabama's Mac Jones, North Dakota State's Trey Lance and Ohio State's Justin Fields) end up? Could a team trade up in order to add one of these players, or will one of them fall down the board and get drafted later than expected?

Here's an updated first-round mock draft, followed by some of the latest buzz as the event gets closer.