    Vanessa Bryant Says There Will Be '2 More Drops' of Kobe Bryant's Nike Sneakers

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIIApril 24, 2021
    Alerted 18m ago in the B/R App

    Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) in his Nike Kobe X shoes in the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, March 10, 2016, in Denver. The Nuggets won 116-98. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    David Zalubowski/Associated Press

    Vanessa Bryant intimated two more drops of Kobe's Nike sneakers are on the way in an Instagram story Friday. 

    On April 21, Nike confirmed that Bryant's contract officially expired after his estate declined to renew. 

    Kobe Bryant was an important part of Nike’s deep connection to consumers,” a Nike spokesman, Josh Benedek, said in a statement, per Kevin Draper of The New York Times. “He pushed us and made everyone around him better. Though our contractual relationship has ended, he remains a deeply loved member of the Nike family.”

    At least two more pairs are on the way, however, and it's easy to imagine the demand will be as high as ever. 

    "Kobe’s Nike contract expired on 4/13/21," Vanessa Bryant wrote on her Instagram Story earlier this month. "Kobe and Nike have made some of the most beautiful basketball shoes of all time, worn and adored by fans and athletes in all sports across the globe. It seems fitting that more NBA players wear my husband’s product than any other signature shoe. My hope will always be to allow Kobe’s fans to get and wear his products."

    The last new pair of Bryant's signature shoes to hit the market were the Kobe 6 Grinch that released on December 24, 2020, at $190 retail. 

    According to StockX, those are already trading for between $254-$520 with some pairs selling for as much as $1,000. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    It's unclear what the last two Nikes pairs could look like or when they'll be released. 

    Related

      De’Aaron Fox Out 10-14 Days

      Kings star will miss some time due to health and safety protocols (Shams)

      De’Aaron Fox Out 10-14 Days
      NBA logo
      NBA

      De’Aaron Fox Out 10-14 Days

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      Avengers-Themed NBA Game 🤯

      ESPN and Marvel will have special presentation for Warriors-Pelicans on May 3. Open for full details 📲

      Avengers-Themed NBA Game 🤯
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Avengers-Themed NBA Game 🤯

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Latest NBA Draft Rumors 👂

      🤔 Davion Mitchell's draft stock 👁 Keep an eye on this sleeper.

      Our draft expert @Jonwass has the latest scoops. Read now 📲

      Latest NBA Draft Rumors 👂
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Latest NBA Draft Rumors 👂

      Jonathan Wasserman
      via Bleacher Report

      Rockets CEO to Step Down

      Tad Brown announces he will step down from his position at the end of this season

      Rockets CEO to Step Down
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Rockets CEO to Step Down

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report