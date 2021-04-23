Vanessa Bryant Says There Will Be '2 More Drops' of Kobe Bryant's Nike Sneakers

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Vanessa Bryant intimated two more drops of Kobe's Nike sneakers are on the way in an Instagram story Friday.

On April 21, Nike confirmed that Bryant's contract officially expired after his estate declined to renew.

“Kobe Bryant was an important part of Nike’s deep connection to consumers,” a Nike spokesman, Josh Benedek, said in a statement, per Kevin Draper of The New York Times. “He pushed us and made everyone around him better. Though our contractual relationship has ended, he remains a deeply loved member of the Nike family.”

At least two more pairs are on the way, however, and it's easy to imagine the demand will be as high as ever.

"Kobe’s Nike contract expired on 4/13/21," Vanessa Bryant wrote on her Instagram Story earlier this month. "Kobe and Nike have made some of the most beautiful basketball shoes of all time, worn and adored by fans and athletes in all sports across the globe. It seems fitting that more NBA players wear my husband’s product than any other signature shoe. My hope will always be to allow Kobe’s fans to get and wear his products."

The last new pair of Bryant's signature shoes to hit the market were the Kobe 6 Grinch that released on December 24, 2020, at $190 retail.

According to StockX, those are already trading for between $254-$520 with some pairs selling for as much as $1,000.

It's unclear what the last two Nikes pairs could look like or when they'll be released.