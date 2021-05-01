Mustafa Johnson NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Colorado DL

Young Kwak/Associated Press



HEIGHT: 6'0 1/8"

WEIGHT: 280



POSITIVES

—Defensive end-defensive tackle hybrid.

—Has the upside to play as a 4-technique in the NFL.

—Penetration skills are there and helped him to his 15.5-TFL, 7.5-sack sophomore season.

NEGATIVES

—Peaked as a sophomore out of junior college and only played in 14 games in his final two seasons.

—Foot speed is going to be an issue if he plays on the edge in the NFL.

—Weight is going to be an issue if he plays inside in the NFL.

2020 STATISTICS

20 TKL, 6 TFL, 3 SK

NOTES

—Spent a year at Modesto Junior College before being offered his first FBS roster spot.

—Three-year starter at Colorado after his transfer.

OVERALL

Mustafa Johnson is right on the borderline of being able to play NFL-caliber football, with his best role early on in his career being head up on offensive tackles, a role that is seldom played in the NFL now. As an edge defender, his athleticism will work against him, but the same is true on the interior due to his weight.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

He has penetration skills, but he is somewhat in between positions at the moment and needs to fully commit to developing into an outside or inside defensive lineman quickly, as he is a situational player at the moment, should he make an NFL roster.

GRADE: 6.76/10 (Round 6)

OVERALL RANK: 208/300

POSITION RANK: DL19

PRO COMPARISON: Less explosive Kentavius Street

Written by B/R NFL Scout Justis Mosqueda

