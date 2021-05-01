    Mustafa Johnson NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Colorado DL

    BR NFL Scouting DepartmentContributor IMay 2, 2021

    Colorado defensive end Mustafa Johnson (34) shouts to his teammates during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
    Young Kwak/Associated Press


    HEIGHT:     6'0 1/8"

    WEIGHT: 280


    POSITIVES

    —Defensive end-defensive tackle hybrid.

    —Has the upside to play as a 4-technique in the NFL.

    —Penetration skills are there and helped him to his 15.5-TFL, 7.5-sack sophomore season.

    NEGATIVES

    —Peaked as a sophomore out of junior college and only played in 14 games in his final two seasons.

    —Foot speed is going to be an issue if he plays on the edge in the NFL.

    —Weight is going to be an issue if he plays inside in the NFL.

    2020 STATISTICS

    20 TKL, 6 TFL, 3 SK

    NOTES

    —Spent a year at Modesto Junior College before being offered his first FBS roster spot.

    —Three-year starter at Colorado after his transfer.

    OVERALL

    Mustafa Johnson is right on the borderline of being able to play NFL-caliber football, with his best role early on in his career being head up on offensive tackles, a role that is seldom played in the NFL now. As an edge defender, his athleticism will work against him, but the same is true on the interior due to his weight.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    He has penetration skills, but he is somewhat in between positions at the moment and needs to fully commit to developing into an outside or inside defensive lineman quickly, as he is a situational player at the moment, should he make an NFL roster.

    GRADE: 6.76/10 (Round 6)

    OVERALL RANK208/300

    POSITION RANKDL19

    PRO COMPARISON: Less explosive Kentavius Street

    Written by B/R NFL Scout Justis Mosqueda

