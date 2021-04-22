AEW Rumors: Chris Jericho's Blood and Guts Match to Be Full Dynamite Episode

Charles Sykes/Associated Press

The upcoming Blood and Guts match between The Inner Circle and The Pinnacle on the May 5 edition of AEW Dynamite will reportedly be the sole focus of the show.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Jason Ounpraseuth), Blood and Guts will be the only match to take place on the May 5 Dynamite.

Meltzer noted that there may be some pre-taped segments that are played throughout the episode, but there won't be any other bouts.

The first Blood and Guts match, which will be modeled after the WarGames concept created by the late Dusty Rhodes, was supposed to happen last year. The match would have pitted The Inner Circle vs. The Elite, but the match was canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

While The Inner Circle will still be part of Blood and Guts, The Elite is being replaced by The Pinnacle, which is a new group headed by MJF.

The Pinnacle came into existence several weeks ago when MJF turned his back on Chris Jericho and The Inner Circle and created his own stable that includes Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood of FTR, Wardlow, Shawn Spears and manager Tully Blanchard.

Meanwhile, the original version of The Inner Circle sans MJF and Wardlow is back in business with Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Jake Hager, Santana and Ortiz comprising the team.

WarGames matches have traditionally been long, brutal and bloody battles that can last upwards of an hour, so it is possible for AEW to stretch it out over the course of a two-hour show.

If it can add in some extras such as promos and backstage segments meant to keep other rivalries going, AEW will have enough content to fill the episode.

Blood and Guts figures to be a landmark match in the history of AEW, so it unquestionably warrants its own spotlight, and all signs point to it receiving precisely that on May 5.

