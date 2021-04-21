    Julian Edelman Joining 'Inside the NFL,' ViacomCBS After Patriots Retirement

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 21, 2021

    New England Patriots' Julian Edelman before an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020 in Foxborough, Mass. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)
    Winslow Townson/Associated Press

    Former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman didn't waste time finding a new job in the wake of retiring from the NFL

    Edelman announced on Twitter Wednesday that he is joining the ViacomCBS family and will be a studio analyst on Inside the NFL for the upcoming season:

    In addition to his work on Inside the NFL, Edelman and his production company Coast Productions have an overall deal with ViacomCBS. 

    The Patriots announced on April 12 they released Edelman with a failed physical designation due to chronic knee issues. He later posted a video on Twitter announcing his retirement from the NFL after 11 seasons.

    Inside the NFL will be moving from Showtime and NFL Network to Paramount+ for the 2021 season. 

    Edelman spent his entire career with the Patriots from 2009-20. He finished with 6,822 receiving yards and 36 touchdowns on 620 receptions in 137 regular-season games. The 34-year-old won three Super Bowls with the organization and was named the MVP of Super Bowl LIII.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Stars React to Chauvin Verdict

      LeBron James, Patrick Mahomes and more react to the conviction of Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd 📲

      Stars React to Chauvin Verdict
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Stars React to Chauvin Verdict

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Full List of Rule Changes for 2021 ⬇️

      Full List of Rule Changes for 2021 ⬇️
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Full List of Rule Changes for 2021 ⬇️

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      NFL to Release Schedule May 12

      Mark your calendars for the reveal of the NFL's 2021 regular-season schedule 🗓️

      NFL to Release Schedule May 12
      NFL logo
      NFL

      NFL to Release Schedule May 12

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      NFL Players Join Alliance for Criminal Justice Reform After Chauvin Verdict

      NFL Players Join Alliance for Criminal Justice Reform After Chauvin Verdict
      NFL logo
      NFL

      NFL Players Join Alliance for Criminal Justice Reform After Chauvin Verdict

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report