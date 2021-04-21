Julian Edelman Joining 'Inside the NFL,' ViacomCBS After Patriots Retirement

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

Former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman didn't waste time finding a new job in the wake of retiring from the NFL.

Edelman announced on Twitter Wednesday that he is joining the ViacomCBS family and will be a studio analyst on Inside the NFL for the upcoming season:



In addition to his work on Inside the NFL, Edelman and his production company Coast Productions have an overall deal with ViacomCBS.

The Patriots announced on April 12 they released Edelman with a failed physical designation due to chronic knee issues. He later posted a video on Twitter announcing his retirement from the NFL after 11 seasons.

Inside the NFL will be moving from Showtime and NFL Network to Paramount+ for the 2021 season.

Edelman spent his entire career with the Patriots from 2009-20. He finished with 6,822 receiving yards and 36 touchdowns on 620 receptions in 137 regular-season games. The 34-year-old won three Super Bowls with the organization and was named the MVP of Super Bowl LIII.