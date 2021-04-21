Cop Tells Marshon Lattimore 'You're Gonna Shoot Your D--k Off' in Arrest Video

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

A Cleveland police officer warned New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore "you're gonna shoot your d--k off" while removing a firearm from Lattimore's pants during a March 26 traffic stop.

TMZ Sports shared video Wednesday in which Lattimore told police about the weapon before they began a search of the vehicle after smelling a "strong odor of marijuana." The car was initially stopped because police said the driver committed multiple traffic violations.

"Get yourself a holster, brother," another officer told the NFL player.

Police said the gun came back as having been stolen, so Lattimore was arrested and charged with failure to notify and receiving stolen property, per TMZ. The other three people in the car were also arrested.

One of the arresting officers learned of Lattimore's identity and scolded him in the video.

"You play for the Saints?" the officer said. "... The amount of stuff you got going for you. ... It's not like you're a, you know, f--king chump out there, bro!"

The arrest was previously reported but the video of the interaction wasn't immediately released.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Marcus Sidoti, Lattimore's attorney, released a statement to NFL Media on March 26 before the fourth-degree felony charge of receiving stolen property was announced:

"Mr. Lattimore, a proud Cleveland native with no prior criminal record or history, is fully cooperating with law enforcement's investigation of this matter. He was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped by police and was arrested without incident and was not formally charged. We believe that this was a misunderstanding and that this will become even clearer as new information becomes available and is shared with the authorities."

The case was transferred to a grand jury after Lattimore waived his preliminary hearing.

Lattimore, the 11th overall pick in the 2017 draft, is heading into his fifth year with the Saints. He attended Glenville High School in Cleveland before starring at Ohio State in college.

The 24-year-old defensive back was the 2017 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and has earned three Pro Bowl selections. He recorded 62 total tackles, 11 passes defended and two interceptions in 2020.

He could face discipline under the league's personal conduct policy depending on the outcome of the case.