NFL Teams Who Can't Afford to Blow It in the 2021 NFL Draft

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

Some NFL teams just have more to lose in the 2021 draft.

This naturally applies to teams higher in the order, but it's especially the case for clubs that have positioned this as a franchise-altering draft. Squads that traded up, organizations that could still make a big splash with a swap and those that are in play for a quarterback have more at stake.

The same doesn't apply to contenders much farther down the draft order that have used previous drafts and free agency to bolster their rosters—the need for a splash isn't as great. Making the right moves would keep their windows open, but for teams without a window even cracked, the wrong move in the top 10 would be crushing.

The following teams can't afford a misstep. The draft is a minefield, so the wrong move could mean long-term issues and picking from a similar position next year instead of making progress.