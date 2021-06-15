Projecting the Best Player at Every Position for the 2021 NFL Season

0 of 12

Emilee Chinn/Associated Press

Now that we're no longer recovering from the Super Bowl or reveling in free agency or the draft, we can finally set our sights on the 2021 NFL season.

We know what the schedule looks like, we know how every depth chart will generally look, and it's almost time to start with the training camp hype.

That being the case, let's set the table broadly with a forward-looking rundown of the top players at each regular position in the league.

We'll take recent production and performances into account, with a particular emphasis on 2020 but some credit for previous accomplishments. But because we're projecting, we'll also consider age, momentum and potential.

Let's jump in with the league's current prince.