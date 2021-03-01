Ranking the NFL's Top 7 Wide Receivers Heading into 2021 Offseason

1 of 8

Tyler Kaufman/Associated Press

Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers: The 28-year-old four-time Pro Bowler fell eight yards short of 1,000 yards despite missing two games in 2020. But he hit that mark in each of his three previous campaigns and has caught 100-plus passes in three of his last four seasons. He's not dominant but is consistently one of the game's top threats.

A.J. Brown, Tennessee Titans: He's only 23 years old, but the 2019 second-round pick already has two 1,000-yard seasons and a Pro Bowl honor. The physical, reliable and promising Brown already has 19 receiving touchdowns as well. He was also the only regular starting receiver in the NFL to break one tackle per six receptions or fewer on average.

Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: The 27-year-old has gone over the 1,000-yard mark in each of his seven NFL seasons, earning three Pro Bowl nods. He scored 13 times for the Super Bowl champs despite being hampered by injuries in 2020.

Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Evans' 25-year-old teammate caught 77.4 percent of the passes thrown his way and still managed to score seven touchdowns despite missing four games in an injury-plagued 2020. The 2017 third-round pick gets extra credit for ranking second in the league with 95.2 yards per game in an exceptional 2019 campaign.

Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons: There will likely be some fury over his exclusion from the list, but trajectory matters, and age and durability issues are catching up to the 32-year-old seven-time Pro Bowler. There's no doubting his accomplishments, but his best days are likely behind him after several of his rate-based numbers sank in 2020.

Calvin Ridley, Atlanta Falcons: Meanwhile, Ridley broke out in the same offense. Only three NFL receivers gained more yards than the 2018 first-round pick in 2020 (1,374). He still needs to become more consistent, but the talent and raw numbers are there for the 26-year-old.

Allen Robinson II, Chicago Bears: You gotta wonder how much more productive Robinson could have been in a half-decent offense the last few years. Amazingly, despite poor quarterback play, the 27-year-old has caught 200 passes for 2,397 yards and 13 touchdowns the last two seasons.