NFL Free-Agent Signings That Should Happen Before the 2021 NFL Draft

Roger Steinman/Associated Press

One week from today, representatives from all 32 NFL teams will gather in Cleveland for the next big phase of the 2021 offseason: this year's draft. By the time the dust settles, 259 incoming rookies will have new homes.

The event will be followed by undrafted free-agent signings and then another wave of free agency as teams use veteran players to fill in the gaps they were unable to via the draft.

However, there are still seven days remaining for teams to better the state of their rosters ahead of the draft. The high-end free agents long ago found homes, but there's still meat on the bone on both sides of the ball, including a wide receiver with six 100-catch seasons and a cornerback with five Pro Bowls to his credit.

There are teams that have a need for those players and the salary-cap resources to sign them.

There are deals that should happen between now and April 29.