TE Jordan Reed Reportedly to Retire from NFL After 8 Years with WFT, 49ers

Former Washington Football Team tight end Jordan Reed is reportedly set to announce his retirement from the NFL following an eight-year career.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported Tuesday that Reed, who spent the 2020 season with the San Francisco 49ers, felt his comeback with the Niners after missing the entire 2019 campaign allows him to "walk away with no regrets."

