    TE Jordan Reed Reportedly to Retire from NFL After 8 Years with WFT, 49ers

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistApril 20, 2021
    Alerted 8m ago in the B/R App

    San Francisco 49ers tight end Jordan Reed (81) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
    Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

    Former Washington Football Team tight end Jordan Reed is reportedly set to announce his retirement from the NFL following an eight-year career.

    Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported Tuesday that Reed, who spent the 2020 season with the San Francisco 49ers, felt his comeback with the Niners after missing the entire 2019 campaign allows him to "walk away with no regrets."

                     

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      49ers QB rumors: Here's what's missing from silly 'work ethic' stories about Justin Fields

      49ers QB rumors: Here's what's missing from silly 'work ethic' stories about Justin Fields
      San Francisco 49ers logo
      San Francisco 49ers

      49ers QB rumors: Here's what's missing from silly 'work ethic' stories about Justin Fields

      Alex Shultz, SFGATE
      via SFGATE

      Which QB have the 49ers targeted at No. 3 in the NFL draft? Follow the clues

      Which QB have the 49ers targeted at No. 3 in the NFL draft? Follow the clues
      San Francisco 49ers logo
      San Francisco 49ers

      Which QB have the 49ers targeted at No. 3 in the NFL draft? Follow the clues

      Nick Wagoner
      via ESPN.com

      Golden Nuggets: Aldon Smith is facing more legal trouble

      Golden Nuggets: Aldon Smith is facing more legal trouble
      San Francisco 49ers logo
      San Francisco 49ers

      Golden Nuggets: Aldon Smith is facing more legal trouble

      Kyle Posey
      via Niners Nation

      49ers have no incentive to reveal intentions with No. 3 pick

      49ers have no incentive to reveal intentions with No. 3 pick
      San Francisco 49ers logo
      San Francisco 49ers

      49ers have no incentive to reveal intentions with No. 3 pick

      Kyle Madson
      via Niners Wire