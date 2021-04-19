    Conor McGregor: 'I'm Gonna Break Another Few Faces' with the Chip on My Shoulder

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 20, 2021

    Conor McGregor smiles after defeating Donald
    John Locher/Associated Press

    UFC star Conor McGregor had a brief message for anybody who's thinking about crossing paths with him inside the Octagon.

    The former featherweight and lightweight champion suffered the fifth professional defeat of his career when Dustin Poirier dispatched him via second-round TKO at UFC 257 in January.

    Confidence has never been in short supply for McGregor, so it's no surprise to see he believes he can step back in the cage and once again be a dominant force.

    The 32-year-old will have an opportunity to back up his words in July. UFC President Dana White announced the promotion is staging the trilogy fight between McGregor and Poirier at UFC 264.

    Were McGregor to experience another loss—which would be his fourth in seven fights—statements like the one he posted Monday would start looking like empty threats.

