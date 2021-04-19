WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 19

WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 19April 19, 2021
WWE dealt with all of the fallout from WrestleMania 37 last week, so this week's show was all about building up WrestleMania Backlash on May 16. Why they added WrestleMania to the Backlash name is still a mystery.
After attacking Asuka and Rhea Ripley last week following her return to the red brand, Charlotte found herself in a one-on-one contest with The Empress on Monday.
Drew McIntyre earned a WWE title shot last week, but MVP orchestrated an attack by T-Bar and Mace to soften him up. This week, The Scottish Warrior was looking for answers.
Let's take a look at everything that happened on this week's episode of WWE Raw.
The Viking Raiders vs. Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin
Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander faced Erik and Ivar in a rematch from their encounter on last week's show. Benjamin and Erik started for their teams.
Surprisingly, Benjamin overpowered the biking and brought in Alexander for a double-team. The former members of The Hurt Business maintained control with quick tags to keep themselves fresh. Erik uncorked a huge right hand so he could tag in Ivar.
The big man missed a splash and allowed Alexander and Benjamin to regain the upper hand almost immediately.
A few moments later, The Viking Raiders were able to turn things around and get the win with The Viking Experience.
Grade: C
Analysis
While it's great to see Alexander and Benjamin being portrayed as competent wrestlers, it makes no sense why they controlled so much of the action.
Erik and Ivar just returned last week. If WWE wants to rebuild them, they should be destroying tag teams with little to no effort. They don't have to squash every team they face. They just need to look like the powerhouses they are.
The match was decent but ended up being on the short side. Erik and Ivar only got in a little bit of offense toward the end. The match they had last week had a similar issue but it wasn't as glaring because they had more time.
Randy Orton vs. Riddle
During a backstage interview, Randy Orton was interrupted by Riddle. He immediately went to Adam Pearce and demanded a match despite having no idea who Riddle was.
The Viper took control but when he went for a suplex, Riddle countered into a sleeper. Orton pulled him off his back by his hair. Riddle went right back to the same hold, so Orton backed him into the corner. Riddle went for it a third time.
The Legend Killer dropped onto his back to break the hold, but Riddle grabbed him a fourth time. He forced Orton to roll out of the ring. He caught Riddle's kick from the apron and tripped him before dropping him onto the announce table.
We came back from a commercial to see Orton stomping on Riddle's feet repeatedly. The Bro fired back with some strikes before The Viper planted him with a powerslam for a two-count. He followed up with a vertical suplex and a thumb to the eye when Riddle tried to mount a comeback.
The former MMA fighter unloaded with a series of punches and forearms, but one Irish whip into the corner from Orton put him back down. The Legend Killer hit the ring post when Riddle avoided a shoulder in the corner, allowing the former U.S. champion to get in some offense.
The Bro was able to avoid the RKO and rolled Orton up for the upset win.
Grade: B+
Analysis
Orton singlehandedly made the backstage segments with Riddle funny. His reaction to the scooter and pretending to not know who Riddle was when he requested the match were legitimately hilarious.
The match they had ended up being highly entertaining. The Viper controlled most of the action but when Riddle had the upper hand, he made the most of it.
The Viper has reached the point in his career where he can do more good getting other people over. He might be the one person who can make a feud with Riddle entertaining for everyone, even the people who dislike The Bro.
They had good chemistry both in the ring and as opposite personalities backstage. If this feud continues, it should only get better from here.
Lana and Naomi vs. Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax
Naomi started off this tag team match against Nia Jax. She hit a few kicks before tagging in Lana. Jax overpowered both women when they went for a double Irish whip, but the neon warriors managed to keep her under control with quick tags and a few double-team moves.
They went for a suplex and Jax ended up suplexing both of them instead. Baszler tagged in and leveled Lana for a two-count. Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke came out and played a few embarrassing clips of Jax as a distraction.
Jax angrily ignored a tag from Baszler and went after Rose and Brooke, leaving her partner high and dry. Naomi got the tag and hit a double facebuster with Lana for the win.
Grade: D+
Analysis
The first minute of this match was actually some solid tag team wrestling. It went downhill from there due to the distraction by Rose and Brooke.
Shenanigans are fine, but they have to make sense. Jax is a champion. She shouldn't be suckered into doing something that stupid so easily.
Also, what did Rose and Brooke gain by helping another team get a win. If anything, this would allow Naomi and Lana to request a title match before them.
The women's tag team division is booked with almost no effort behind it, which is a shame because there are some talented Superstars who aren't being used to their full potential.
Elias vs. Kofi Kingston
Elias and Jaxson Ryker were back for another performance, but they were once again interrupted by The New Day. This time, Xavier Woods was playing bass instead of a trombone.
Elias hit Kofi Kingston with a running knee as soon as the bell rang for a quick two-count. He stayed on the former WWE champion and grounded him with strikes.
Woods distracted him with some bass notes so Kingston could take control. Elias dropped him across the top rope to stop him in his tracks. Kingston recovered and hit a flying crossbody for a near-fall.
They screwed up the SOS but eventually hit it for a close two-count. Elias countered a hurricanrana and hit a flying elbow drop for the clean win.
Grade: C
Analysis
Most of this short match was decent, but they started to fall apart toward the end. The SOS botch and a few other moments stood out as sloppy.
It looks like Ryker and Elias will continue to feud with The New Day for the time being. What's strange is WWE seems to have two non-title feuds going in the Raw tag team division while Omos and AJ Styles have been unused since winning the Raw tag titles at WrestleMania.