WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 19

During a backstage interview, Randy Orton was interrupted by Riddle. He immediately went to Adam Pearce and demanded a match despite having no idea who Riddle was.

The Viper took control but when he went for a suplex, Riddle countered into a sleeper. Orton pulled him off his back by his hair. Riddle went right back to the same hold, so Orton backed him into the corner. Riddle went for it a third time.

The Legend Killer dropped onto his back to break the hold, but Riddle grabbed him a fourth time. He forced Orton to roll out of the ring. He caught Riddle's kick from the apron and tripped him before dropping him onto the announce table.

We came back from a commercial to see Orton stomping on Riddle's feet repeatedly. The Bro fired back with some strikes before The Viper planted him with a powerslam for a two-count. He followed up with a vertical suplex and a thumb to the eye when Riddle tried to mount a comeback.

The former MMA fighter unloaded with a series of punches and forearms, but one Irish whip into the corner from Orton put him back down. The Legend Killer hit the ring post when Riddle avoided a shoulder in the corner, allowing the former U.S. champion to get in some offense.

The Bro was able to avoid the RKO and rolled Orton up for the upset win.

Grade: B+

Analysis

Orton singlehandedly made the backstage segments with Riddle funny. His reaction to the scooter and pretending to not know who Riddle was when he requested the match were legitimately hilarious.

The match they had ended up being highly entertaining. The Viper controlled most of the action but when Riddle had the upper hand, he made the most of it.

The Viper has reached the point in his career where he can do more good getting other people over. He might be the one person who can make a feud with Riddle entertaining for everyone, even the people who dislike The Bro.

They had good chemistry both in the ring and as opposite personalities backstage. If this feud continues, it should only get better from here.