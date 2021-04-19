    Cowboys' Stephen Jones Says Dak Prescott Is 'The Answer to Our Riddle'

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IIApril 19, 2021

    Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws before a game against the New York Giants in an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
    Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

    Dallas Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones isn't fazed about the fact that there likely won't be a top quarterback available by the time his team picks at No. 10 on April 29. Rather, he believes the team has  its answer to a 6-10 season in the return of Dak Prescott.

    "That certainly helps us out, since we signed our quarterback of the future this spring and know he's the answer to our riddle," Jones said in an appearance on 105.3 The Fan (h/t Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News). 

    The Cowboys signed Prescott, who suffered a broken ankle in Week 5 of the 2020 campaign, to a four-year, $160 million deal in March. Without him, the team went from averaging 32.6 points per game to just 21.1.

    With the offense in line, Jones said other teams' focus on quarterbacks will help them when it comes to selecting defensive players, an area where the team could improve after ranking 10th-worst in yards allowed (386.4) and allowing a fifth-most 29.6 points per game. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Smith Almost Signed with JAX

      Alex Smith says he considered reuniting with Urban Meyer and signing with Jags before retiring (ESPN)

      Smith Almost Signed with JAX
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Smith Almost Signed with JAX

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Aldon Smith Wanted by Police

      Seahawks DE wanted by Louisiana police for alleged second-degree battery on April 17

      Aldon Smith Wanted by Police
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Aldon Smith Wanted by Police

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Cowboys players are not participating in boycotting offseason in-person workouts, still showing up at the Star

      Cowboys players are not participating in boycotting offseason in-person workouts, still showing up at the Star
      Dallas Cowboys logo
      Dallas Cowboys

      Cowboys players are not participating in boycotting offseason in-person workouts, still showing up at the Star

      Tom Ryle
      via Blogging The Boys

      Watson Team Responds to Suits

      Deshaun Watson's legal team requests jury trial in response to allegations of sexual assault and misconduct

      Watson Team Responds to Suits
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Watson Team Responds to Suits

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report