Cowboys' Stephen Jones Says Dak Prescott Is 'The Answer to Our Riddle'

Dallas Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones isn't fazed about the fact that there likely won't be a top quarterback available by the time his team picks at No. 10 on April 29. Rather, he believes the team has its answer to a 6-10 season in the return of Dak Prescott.

"That certainly helps us out, since we signed our quarterback of the future this spring and know he's the answer to our riddle," Jones said in an appearance on 105.3 The Fan (h/t Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News).



The Cowboys signed Prescott, who suffered a broken ankle in Week 5 of the 2020 campaign, to a four-year, $160 million deal in March. Without him, the team went from averaging 32.6 points per game to just 21.1.

With the offense in line, Jones said other teams' focus on quarterbacks will help them when it comes to selecting defensive players, an area where the team could improve after ranking 10th-worst in yards allowed (386.4) and allowing a fifth-most 29.6 points per game.