The Biggest X-Factor for Every Projected NBA Playoff Team

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The term X-factor might be prominently placed in the NBA lexicon, but it lacks a catch-all definition.

It's most easily attached to those ignitable reserves or complementary starters who occasionally punch above their weight class, but it can be tagged to stars who are battling the injury bug or even encounter spells of inconsistency. In certain cases, it doesn't even have to apply to specific players.

While the Association runs through its superstars, these X-factors can change the course of a game or even an entire series if they repeatedly put their best foot forward. In the moment, their contributions often carry an out-of-nowhere vibe, but early examination of the stat sheet and eye-test results can identify them ahead of those "surprise" spikes.

Our aim here is to make those early identifications of the X-factors who could be the talk of hoops town in a matter of months.

Since the play-in tournament merely buys a ticket to the actual postseason and is formatted to favor the seventh and eighth seeds, we'll focus only on the eight teams in each conference with the highest playoff probabilities from ESPN, FiveThirtyEight and Basketball-Reference. That's good news for the Memphis Grizzlies (58 percent combined chance), but not for the Golden State Warriors (48.5).

Let's get rolling.