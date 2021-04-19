    NFL Evaluator on Taking Kyle Pitts High: 'He's the Best Player, so Get over It'

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 19, 2021

    Florida tight end Kyle Pitts, center, is escorted off the field after he was injured during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
    John Raoux/Associated Press

    Kyle Pitts is set to become one of the highest-drafted tight ends in NFL history, leaving some to wonder whether investing a top-10 pick at the position is a proper use of a high draft pick. 

    Others think the handwringing is a little much. 

    "He's the best player, so get over it," one NFL talent evaluator told Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.

    Pitts is expected to be in the conversation as high as No. 4 to the Atlanta Falcons, and it's a virtual certainty he'll be the fifth tight end since the turn of the century taken inside the first 10 picks. If he is taken at No. 4, he would be the highest-drafted tight end in the common draft era.

    Riley Odoms, who went fifth in 1972, holds that distinction.

         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

